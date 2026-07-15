Ghana’s future depends on preparing young people for tomorrow’s job market – Osman Ayariga

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has stated that Ghana's future depends on how well today's young people are prepared for tomorrow's job market.

He made the remarks at the World Youth Skills Day celebration organised by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) under the theme, "Skills for a Shared Future", held at the Accra City Hotel.

Speaking on the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP), Mr Ayariga said the Authority is working closely with the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment and CTVET to ensure that more young people acquire relevant employable skills.

He disclosed that although the programme targeted allocating five per cent of its slots to persons with disabilities (PWDs) last year, only 1.5 per cent of beneficiaries were PWDs. He assured participants that efforts would continue to increase their participation in future cohorts of the programme.

Mr Ayariga explained that the National Apprenticeship Programme goes beyond skills training by providing graduates with start-up tools to enable them to establish their own businesses after completing their training.

He urged beneficiaries to make good use of the equipment provided and not disappoint the government by misusing the support.

He also encouraged young people to take advantage of government interventions such as the National Apprenticeship Programme, the Adwumawura Programme and the One Million Coders Initiative to build their skills, create employment opportunities and become productive citizens.

According to him, young people must embrace the growing opportunities in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), noting that such skills offer practical pathways to self-employment and sustainable livelihoods.

Mr Ayariga commended CTVET for its continuous efforts to equip young Ghanaians with relevant and marketable skills.

He urged the youth to focus not only on obtaining TVET certificates but also on mastering practical skills while cultivating values such as diligence, punctuality, discipline and reliability.

He reaffirmed the National Youth Authority's commitment to youth development and empowerment, stressing that the Authority remains open to partnerships and initiatives that will expand opportunities for young people across the country.

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