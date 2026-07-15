CTVET boss Zakaria Sulemana rallies Ghana to invest in youth skills at World Youth Skills Day 2026 conference

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director-General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Mr Zakaria Sulemana, has called for stronger collaboration among government, industry, development partners and educational institutions to equip Ghana's young people with the skills needed to drive the country's economic transformation.
Speaking at the national commemoration of the World Youth Skills Day Conference 2026, held at the Accra City Hotel, Mr Sulemana said investing in quality technical and vocational education was no longer optional but essential to building a resilient and globally competitive economy.
The conference, held under the global theme, "Skills for a Shared Future," was organised by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) in collaboration with the Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS), with funding support from the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
Addressing participants, Mr Sulemana described Ghana's youth as the country's greatest asset and urged stakeholders to work collectively to ensure that every young person has access to quality, industry-responsive skills training.
"No nation can achieve inclusive growth and sustainable prosperity without a skilled, innovative and empowered youth population," he said.
He noted that this year's theme underscores the importance of partnerships in preparing young people for an increasingly dynamic labour market shaped by technological advancement, innovation and changing industry demands.
The CTVET Director-General reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training through competency-based training, modernised curricula, enhanced quality assurance systems, stronger industry partnerships and expanded opportunities for practical learning.
According to him, these reforms are intended to ensure that learners acquire practical and relevant skills that meet the evolving needs of industry while contributing meaningfully to Ghana's socio-economic development.
The event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Ghana TVET Service, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), development partners, industry leaders, heads of educational institutions, youth organisations, technical students and other key stakeholders to reflect on the critical role of skills development in national growth.
Observed annually on 15 July, World Youth Skills Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly to highlight the strategic importance of equipping young people with the skills required for employment, decent work, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.
The 2026 conference concluded with a renewed commitment by stakeholders to strengthen partnerships and accelerate investments in skills development to build a more inclusive, productive and prosperous future for Ghana's youth.
Latest Stories
-
Majority hiding behind in-camera sitting to spin BoG Governor’s responses – Oppong Nkrumah
8 minutes
-
Ghana demands at least GH¢1.7bn in bail since Mahama’s corruption crackdown began
14 minutes
-
Chess initiative at Jack and Jill School promotes critical thinking and problem-solving among pupils
22 minutes
-
No rule says BoG Governor’s appearance must be in-camera – Oppong Nkrumah
22 minutes
-
Ashanti Youth pick NPP Regional Youth Organiser nomination forms for former NUGS President
22 minutes
-
Bawumia’s Gold Purchase Programme behind cedi stability, BoG Governor’s responses show – Gideon Boako
23 minutes
-
U20 WAFU B: Ghana to battle Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Togo in Group B
38 minutes
-
BoG Governor’s GoldBod answers: Majority shielding public from ‘honest admission’ – Gideon Boako
40 minutes
-
MDC raises alarm over burnout, substance abuse among healthcare workers
52 minutes
-
Medical and Dental Council to introduce QR code verification system to curb quack practitioners
1 hour
-
The fish on your plate: does anyone know where it comes from?
1 hour
-
DVLA opens Tumu office, launches ‘U-T’ number plate, cracks down on ‘Goro Boys’
1 hour
-
Wasa Dompoase chief appeals to government for school and health infrastructures
1 hour
-
THE LAW 101: They cannot be forced to join clean-up exercise
1 hour
-
Petroleum Commission, Halliburton Ghana Operations sign US$15m deal to strengthen teaching and research at KNUST
1 hour