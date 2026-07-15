CTVET boss Zakaria Sulemana rallies Ghana to invest in youth skills at World Youth Skills Day 2026 conference

The Director-General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Mr Zakaria Sulemana, has called for stronger collaboration among government, industry, development partners and educational institutions to equip Ghana's young people with the skills needed to drive the country's economic transformation.

Speaking at the national commemoration of the World Youth Skills Day Conference 2026, held at the Accra City Hotel, Mr Sulemana said investing in quality technical and vocational education was no longer optional but essential to building a resilient and globally competitive economy.

The conference, held under the global theme, "Skills for a Shared Future," was organised by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) in collaboration with the Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS), with funding support from the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Addressing participants, Mr Sulemana described Ghana's youth as the country's greatest asset and urged stakeholders to work collectively to ensure that every young person has access to quality, industry-responsive skills training.

"No nation can achieve inclusive growth and sustainable prosperity without a skilled, innovative and empowered youth population," he said.

He noted that this year's theme underscores the importance of partnerships in preparing young people for an increasingly dynamic labour market shaped by technological advancement, innovation and changing industry demands.

The CTVET Director-General reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training through competency-based training, modernised curricula, enhanced quality assurance systems, stronger industry partnerships and expanded opportunities for practical learning.

According to him, these reforms are intended to ensure that learners acquire practical and relevant skills that meet the evolving needs of industry while contributing meaningfully to Ghana's socio-economic development.

The event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Ghana TVET Service, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), development partners, industry leaders, heads of educational institutions, youth organisations, technical students and other key stakeholders to reflect on the critical role of skills development in national growth.

Observed annually on 15 July, World Youth Skills Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly to highlight the strategic importance of equipping young people with the skills required for employment, decent work, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

The 2026 conference concluded with a renewed commitment by stakeholders to strengthen partnerships and accelerate investments in skills development to build a more inclusive, productive and prosperous future for Ghana's youth.

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