Boga Ali Hashim features Bisa Kdei on new single ‘Susuka’

Ghanaian blogger and musical artiste Boga Ali Hashim has released a new single titled Susuka, featuring renowned highlife artiste Bisa Kdei.

Produced by music producer BodyBeatz, the song delivers a strong message about the importance of discretion when sharing personal struggles and problems.

Susuka encourages listeners to be careful about whom they confide in, stressing that not everyone is trustworthy and that some people may act hypocritically.

Built on a soulful rhythm and relatable lyrics, the track is designed for everyday listening while offering reflection on trust, emotional boundaries and self-preservation.

The inspiration behind Susuka stems from the popular song of the same name by Kofi Kinaata, giving the release a deeper cultural connection.

Boga Ali Hashim’s rendition presents a fresh perspective while staying true to the original themes of caution and emotional protection.

Through its thoughtful production and collaboration with Bisa Kdei, the song stands out as a piece that not only entertains but also educates, reinforcing the importance of safeguarding one’s emotional well-being in today’s world.

Listen to ‘Susuka’ HERE.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.