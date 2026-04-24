Ghana’s democracy is a reality, not an illusion – Prof Lumumba

Renowned Pan-Africanist and legal scholar, Prof Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, has affirmed that Ghana’s democracy is a working reality rather than a mere illusion, describing the nation as the "political Mecca of most Africans".

Delivering a highly anticipated public lecture on Friday at the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) under the theme, "The Role of the People in Ghana's Democracy: Reality or Illusion," Prof Lumumba lauded the country's democratic trajectory.

The landmark event was brought to fruition through the dedicated collaborative efforts of the university and the Sankana Naa, Paragnigne Saakoe Mornah III, who co-hosted the gathering as a precursor to the Sankana Kalibi Ganlaa Festival.

The lecture drew a packed audience of academics and intellectuals, bringing together students and lecturers from UBIDS, alongside staff and students from their sister institution, Dr Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU), workers, and some residents of the Waala community.

Addressing the diverse crowd, Prof Lumumba traced the nation's governance journey from the overthrow of Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1966 through what he termed Ghana's "period of political adolescence" up to 1992.

He noted that despite the historical turbulence of military interventions, the Ghanaian populace has matured politically.

He cited peaceful transitions of power, highlighting instances such as former President John Dramani Mahama gracefully conceding defeat, as undeniable proof of this democratic maturity.

Prof. Lumumba emphasised that while the system is not entirely perfect, pointing to ongoing national struggles with illegal mining (galamsey) and various infrastructure deficits, the presence of a vibrant media, integrated traditional governance structures, and an active citizenry proves that "democracy in Ghana is a reality".

However, he issued a stern caution to the gathered students and academics, warning that democracy must be actively guarded like a precious jewel to prevent backsliding.

In his closing remarks, UBIDS Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Emmanuel Kanchebe Derbile, commended Prof. Lumumba for a masterful delivery.

Prof. Derbile summarised that the lecture successfully tackled the history of Ghana's search for governance, underscored the enduring relevance of Nkrumah's ideals, and provided a reassuring verdict that the nation's democratic project is firmly on track.

The university subsequently honoured the Pan-Africanist with a citation celebrating his exceptional commitment to justice and ethical leadership.

Following the intellectual discourse, the auditorium was transformed by a vibrant cultural display. Attendees were treated to a traditionally enticing atmosphere featuring indigenous instrumentation, singing, and dancing that beautifully showcased the region's heritage.

To bring the historic programme to a fitting conclusion, the entire auditorium was asked to rise for a moving rendition of a patriotic song delivered in the local dialect, unifying the crowd before they dispersed in anticipation of the following day's Sankana Kalibi Ganlaa Festival.

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