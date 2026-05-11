When Protest Turns to Chaos: Is Ghana rewarding unacceptable behaviour?

Freedom of expression is one of democracy’s greatest strengths. But when protest becomes violent, destructive, and celebrated as bravery, a dangerous question arises: “Are we defending democracy or rewarding unacceptable behaviour?”

Democracy thrives on freedom. The freedom to speak, to criticise, and to challenge authority without fear. But democracy also thrives on responsibility. When citizens exercise their rights without discipline or respect for the law, the very freedoms they cherish begin to erode.

This raises an uncomfortable but necessary question for Ghana today: “Are we beginning to reward unacceptable behaviour in the name of protest and democracy?”

Many years ago, in Toronto, Canada, during the protests surrounding the 2010 G20 Toronto Summit, a rather unusual scene unfolded on the streets. A masked demonstrator approached a police officer on duty and began teasing him in a bizarre way.

Holding a bagel on the end of a stick, the protester repeatedly dangled it in the officer’s face in an attempt to provoke a reaction. The goal was simple: embarrass the officer, make him lose his composure, and capture a moment that could be broadcast as police misconduct.

But the officer remained calm.

He did not react.

He did not retaliate.

He simply stood his ground.

The protester walked away freely that day.

However, events took a dramatic turn during the same protests on June 26, 2010. When demonstrations escalated, and some protesters began torching police vehicles and destroying public property, the authorities responded firmly. The same individual who had earlier mocked the police officer was later arrested after allegedly participating in the destruction of a police cruiser.

He was clubbed, handcuffed, taken into custody, and later charged in court for destroying state property.

The lesson was clear: “Freedom of expression is protected, but criminal behaviour is not.”

Unfortunately, in parts of Ghanaian society today, the line between legitimate protest and irresponsible behaviour appears to be fading.

Instead of focusing on meaningful civic engagement, some individuals now treat demonstrations as opportunities for chaos, confrontation, and political spectacle. Even more troubling is the fact that such behaviour is sometimes celebrated rather than condemned.

This is a dangerous trend.

Demonstrations and protests are not inherently wrong. In fact, they are essential components of democracy. Citizens must always retain the right to express dissatisfaction with policies, demand accountability, and advocate for change.

But it is important to understand the difference between demonstration and protest.

A demonstration is an organised effort to present evidence, showcase ideas, or advocate for solutions to societal problems.

A protest, on the other hand, is an expression of disapproval or objection to a decision or policy.

Neither requires violence.

Neither requires destruction.

Neither requires attacking police officers or endangering innocent citizens.

Yet increasingly, some demonstrations in Ghana seem to drift in that direction.

Violent confrontations, property damage, and clashes with law enforcement often overshadow the original purpose of the protest. Instead of drawing attention to legitimate concerns, such actions damage public trust and weaken the credibility of the movement itself.

Even more concerning is the role some media platforms play in this environment.

Certain radio and television hosts, in their effort to attract audiences or push political narratives, sometimes amplify unverified allegations and inflammatory rhetoric. By constantly portraying confrontation as heroism and political hostility as patriotism, they risk encouraging behaviour that could destabilise the very democratic system they claim to defend.

Media institutions hold enormous influence. With that influence comes responsibility.

Encouraging citizens to hold their leaders accountable is healthy for democracy. But inciting anger, spreading misinformation, or subtly encouraging civil unrest is not.

Across the world, democratic societies have learned to balance freedom with order.

In countries like Canada and the United States, demonstrations occur regularly. Citizens march in the streets, carry signs, chant slogans, and challenge government policies.

But there is an unspoken rule that most protesters understand: “Do not cross the line into violence.”

Touching or assaulting a police officer is considered a serious criminal offence. Destroying public property leads to immediate arrest and prosecution.

In those societies, the law protects the rights of protesters, but it also protects the safety of officers and the public.

Ghana’s democracy has matured significantly since the return to constitutional rule. The nation has earned global respect for peaceful elections, political stability, and a vibrant media landscape.

But democracy must constantly be nurtured.

Citizens must remember that the right to protest is not a license to destroy.

Political leaders must avoid exploiting protests for partisan advantage.

Media institutions must prioritise responsible journalism over sensationalism.

And society must stop glorifying behaviour that undermines law, order, and mutual respect.

True patriotism is not measured by how loudly we shout against authority.

It is measured by how responsibly we exercise our freedoms.

If Ghana is to continue progressing as a stable and respected democracy, the nation must ensure that courage, wisdom, and constructive dialogue are rewarded, not chaos and confrontation.

Because a society that begins to celebrate disorder risks eventually becoming a victim of it.

The time has come for Ghanaians to reflect deeply and ask themselves one critical question:

Are we strengthening our democracy or slowly weakening it by rewarding unacceptable behaviour?

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.