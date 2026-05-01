Kpandai: Man lynched following witchcraft accusation

The family of a 33-year-old man allegedly killed over accusations of witchcraft at Tengelento-Buradeni in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region is demanding swift police action and justice.

The deceased, identified as Nteja Ibotul, was reportedly attacked on April 15, 2026, following claims that he had spiritually caused the death of an elderly member of the community.

According to the family, a soothsayer invited during the funeral rites allegedly accused Ibotul of being responsible for the death, heightening tensions in the community and forcing him to flee the area.

While leaving the community, he was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants who inflicted severe head injuries and left him by the roadside.

He was taken to the Kpandai District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. His body has since been deposited at the ECG Hospital morgue pending investigations.

The Assembly Member for the area, Joshua, who confirmed the incident told Graphic Online, that he initially received information suggesting it was a road accident.

“I had a call from someone reporting a lifeless body on the road. We rushed to the scene but realised it was not an accident. The victim was sent to the Kpandai District Hospital, where he passed,” he said.

The family has, however, expressed frustration over what it describes as delays in police action nearly two weeks after the incident.

“Since then, we have not heard anything from the police,” the relative said, expressing fears that the case could be abandoned.

Meanwhile, the police say the family has not been fully cooperating with investigators to facilitate a speedy probe, particularly regarding arrangements for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, delays by the family in helping to identify suspects named in their statements are also hampering efforts to make arrests.

“Though the police are working with intelligence to make arrests, they do not carry out hasty arrests without properly identifying suspects and establishing sufficient evidence for prosecution,” they stated.

The District Chief Executive for Kpandai, Haruna Abdul-Karim, who also chairs the District Security Council (DISEC), condemned the incident and described it as a criminal act that must be thoroughly investigated.

“Crime has no place in our society. What happened is purely murder under the laws of Ghana, and anyone found culpable must be prosecuted,” he said.

Mr Abdul-Karim urged the police to intensify investigations and appealed to community members to volunteer credible information to support the investigative process.

He also called on individuals named in connection with the incident to report to the police and assured them that DISEC would support the police to carry out their mandate without fear or compromise.

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