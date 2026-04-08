Police arrest man over viral video that sparked public fear

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly causing fear and panic following the circulation of a disturbing video on social media.
The suspect, identified as Evans Puplampu, was apprehended on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Ashaiman Community 22 after police tracked him through intelligence-led operations and surveillance.
The arrest follows a viral TikTok video in which the suspect appeared with his face covered, posing as a bandit and issuing a threatening message under the caption, “We are starting from Ghana churches.” The post quickly spread online, triggering widespread concern among the public.
According to the Police, the suspect admitted during interrogation that he was the individual, explaining that he had imitated a trending social media pose for amusement and did not intend to cause alarm.
A Samsung Galaxy A15 mobile phone, believed to have been used to record and share the video has been retrieved and kept as evidence.
The suspect remains in custody and is assisting with investigations, and is expected to be put before the court.
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