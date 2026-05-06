Man’s hand severed in cutlass clash at Akyem Nkwanum

Audio By Carbonatix
A man is in critical condition after his hand was severed during a violent cutlass confrontation at Akyem Nkwanum New Market in the Eastern Region.
Confirming the incident to Adom News, the Assemblyman for the Akyem Aboabo Electoral Area in the Birim Central Municipality, Emmanuel Appiah Kubi, said the clash involved a security personnel and workers at a galamsey site in the area.
He explained that the violence began at the illegal mining site following a misunderstanding between the security officer and the workers.
“The confusion broke out between the security and the workers at the site, and the security man pulled his gun and shot one of the workers,” he stated.
The situation escalated further when the parties later returned to town. Mr. Kubi noted that the injured worker’s colleagues, upon spotting the security officer, allegedly launched a retaliatory attack.
“When they returned to town, the other colleagues saw the security officer and launched an attack on him, resulting in a cutlass fight,” he added.
During the clash, one person sustained severe injuries, including the severing of his hand, and is currently receiving treatment in critical condition.
Reacting to the incident, security analyst Paul Boateng called for swift action from law enforcement agencies.
He emphasised the need for equal treatment under the law for individuals who openly wield dangerous weapons.
According to him, those captured in video brandishing cutlasses should be arrested and “treated the same way as those who brandish firearms are treated.”
Meanwhile, police are yet to comment on the incident.
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