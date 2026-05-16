Man dies following alleged shoplifting incident

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A man in his 30s has died following an alleged shoplifting incident in Dublin city centre.
Security personnel detained the man on Henry Street in connection with the alleged incident at a shop on Friday at about 17:00 local time.
A man in his 80s was injured as the suspect attempted to flee and was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the detained man subsequently became unresponsive at the scene and was transported by ambulance to the Mater Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Gardaí said the scene was preserved and has since been forensically examined.
They added that the coroner has been notified and the Office of the State Pathologist will conduct a post-mortem examination.
The results of the post-mortem will assist Gardaí in determining the course of their investigation.
The incident has been referred to Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman.
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