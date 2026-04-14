HeFRA to crack down on health facilities operating unsafe makeshift wards

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has announced plans to inspect health facilities implicated in reports of unsafe treatment conditions following revelations of makeshift wards being used to manage infectious diseases.

The move comes after concerns were raised about some facilities in the Eastern Region and North East Region, where health authorities have reportedly resorted to improvised spaces due to infrastructure constraints.

These concerns were brought to the fore in a JoyNews documentary titled “Healing in Borrowed Spaces,” which highlights the strain on healthcare infrastructure and the difficult conditions under which health professionals are operating.

Speaking on the development on Joy FM’s Midday News, on Tuesday, April 14, the Registrar of HeFRA, Dr. Winfred Korletey Baah, said the agency is awaiting details of the affected facilities to verify their licensing status and regulatory compliance.

Dr. Baah assured that his outfit will immediately deploy a team to assess conditions on the ground and enforce compliance where necessary.

“Once you raise this, I will send my team there immediately. We will follow up and assess the situation, and if we have to put in some remedial measures, we’ll do that,” he assured.

He noted that while some facilities, including the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital cited in the documentary, are known to the agency, further checks are needed to determine their current licensing status.

“I know they’ve been registered with us. I know they are licensed, but I cannot tell as of now whether it has expired or not. So I will cross-check and give you feedback,” he added.

Health experts have warned that the use of makeshift wards—particularly for infectious diseases—poses serious risks, as treating multiple conditions within the same space increases the likelihood of cross-infection among patients and healthcare workers.



Dr. Baah emphasised that HeFRA has established infection prevention protocols for all health facilities and conducts periodic inspections to ensure adherence. He, however, acknowledged the need for intensified monitoring in light of the latest revelations and pledged to provide updates after the agency’s investigations.

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