NPP Loyal Ladies pay courtesy call on Commonwealth Secretary-General

A delegation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Loyal Ladies UK and Ghana paid a courtesy visit to Her Excellency Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, at Marlborough House in London on 20 July 2026.

They held discussions on women’s leadership, mentorship, public service, and empowering the next generation of female leaders.

The visit formed part of activities ahead of the NPP Loyal Ladies UK Summit and provided an opportunity for the delegation to engage one of Ghana’s most distinguished public servants on leadership, service, and the importance of creating more opportunities for women to participate in decision-making.

The delegation comprised:

Grace Akosua Amoabeng – Communications Director

Karen Nyuiemedi Kemetse – Director for Diaspora and Special Projects

Roberta Baaba Pobee – United Kingdom Captain

Josephine Pokuaa Asare – Ashanti Regional Commander and Special Projects Coordinator

During the meeting, the Secretary-General shared reflections on her journey in public service and encouraged the delegation to continue investing in leadership development, mentorship, and excellence.

She spoke about the importance of resilience, integrity, preparation, and continuous learning, noting that these qualities remain essential for women seeking to make meaningful contributions in politics, governance, business, and community development.

The delegation shared the vision of NPP Loyal Ladies and the organization’s work in promoting women’s participation through mentorship, leadership development, political education, and community engagement.

They also discussed the importance of supporting women to build the confidence and skills needed to take up leadership roles and contribute to national development.

Members of the delegation described the engagement as insightful and encouraging, saying the opportunity to interact with the Commonwealth Secretary-General reinforced the value of mentorship and lifelong learning.

They noted that hearing firsthand from a Ghanaian woman who has reached one of the highest leadership positions in international public service offered valuable perspectives on leadership and service.

The courtesy visit underscored the importance of creating spaces where experienced leaders can share knowledge and encourage the next generation of women to pursue leadership with confidence and purpose, the Ladies noted.

As preparations continue for the NPP Loyal Ladies UK Summit, the delegation expressed its commitment to promoting leadership, service, and the empowerment of women in Ghana and across the diaspora.

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