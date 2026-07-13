EU mourns Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, hails his legacy of peace and unity

Audio By Carbonatix
The European Union (EU) has expressed its condolences to the people of Dagbon and Ghanaians following the death of the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II.
In a Facebook post shared on Monday, July 13, the EU described the late Ya-Na as a leader whose wisdom, statesmanship, and steadfast commitment to peace and reconciliation helped foster unity and stability in Dagbon.
According to the Union, his leadership left a lasting legacy that would continue to inspire future generations.
READ ALSO: Yaa Naa Abubakari II laid to rest at dawn in Yendi as Dagbon enters mourning period
"His Majesty will be remembered for his wisdom, statesmanship, and steadfast commitment to peace and reconciliation. His leadership was instrumental in fostering unity and stability in Dagbon, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations," the post read.
The EU also extended its condolences to the Royal Family, the people of Dagbon, and all Ghanaians during the period of mourning.
"We extend our condolences to the Royal Family, the people of Dagbon, and all Ghanaians during this time. May His Majesty rest in peace," the post concluded.
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