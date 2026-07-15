Northern Region Muslims Council mourns passing of Ya-Na Abukari II

The Northern Region Muslims Council of Ghana has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ya-Na Abukari II, overlord of Dagbon, describing his passing as a significant loss not only to the Dagbon Kingdom but also to the Muslim community across Ghana.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Sheikh Issah Abubakari Alhassan, on Wednesday, July 15, the Council extended its condolences to the Royal Family, the chiefs and people of Dagbon, and the nation.

The Council said it was "deeply saddened and grieved" by the passing of the revered traditional ruler, noting that his contribution to peace and unity within the Muslim community would remain unforgettable.

"The death of Ya-Na is not only a great loss to the Dagbon Kingdom but also to the entire Muslim Ummah. His recent intervention in bringing feuding Imams to his Palace is still a fresh testimony," the statement said.

According to the Council, Ya-Na Abukari II's wisdom, exemplary leadership, and unwavering commitment to reconciliation played a vital role in fostering harmonious relations among the various Muslim sects in Dagbon.

It also praised his unwavering support for Islam and his close relationship with the Muslim community, saying his encouragement of Islamic values significantly promoted peace, religious tolerance, and social cohesion in the region.

"As we mourn this irreplaceable loss, we take consolation in his wise counsel, exemplary leadership and enduring legacy. His commitment to justice, peace, and unity will continue to inspire generations," the statement added.

The Council appealed to Muslims and Dagbamba to remain calm, united and prayerful throughout the mourning period while respecting the customs and traditions associated with the funeral rites of the late Ya-Na.

It further urged all residents to uphold peace, mutual respect and harmony during the solemn period.

"It is our sincere prayer that Almighty Allah forgives the shortcomings of our beloved Overlord, grants him Jannatul Firdaus and gives the Royal Family, the chiefs and people of Dagbon, and the entire Muslim Ummah the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss," the statement added.

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