Okyenhene mourns Ya-Na Abukari II, hails legacy of peace, reconciliation

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, describing him as a symbol of peace, unity and visionary traditional leadership.

In a statement, the Okyenhene said he received the news of the Ya-Na’s death with “profound shock and deep sorrow", noting that his reign marked a significant chapter in Ghana’s chieftaincy history.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin praised Ya-Na Abukari II for his role in bringing an end to the long-standing Dagbon chieftaincy crisis through dialogue, reconciliation and mutual respect.

According to him, the late Ya-Na demonstrated that traditional leadership could serve as a powerful tool for promoting national cohesion, peace and development.

“He was the epitome of tolerance, wisdom and compassion,” the statement said, adding that the late King’s influence extended beyond Dagbon as he collaborated with traditional leaders across the country to build consensus on issues of national importance.

The Okyehene recalled with gratitude Ya-Na Abukari II’s relationship with Okyeman, particularly his acceptance to serve as Special Guest of Honour during celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin’s ascension to the Ofori Panin Stool.

During that occasion, the late Ya-Na advocated reforms to the Council of State to ensure greater involvement of traditional authorities in national governance.

Osagyefuo described the passing of Ya-Na Abukari II as a “tremendous loss” to Ghana, saying Okyeman had lost “a cherished brother, a respected father figure and a trusted friend".

He extended his condolences to the Royal Family of Dagbon, the various gates of Dagbon, chiefs and people of the kingdom, as well as all Ghanaians mourning the loss.

The Okyehene urged traditional authorities and citizens to preserve the peace, unity and reconciliation that defined the late Ya-Na’s reign.

“May his enduring example continue to guide Dagbon, Okyeman and all traditional areas in Ghana as they work together for the progress and prosperity of the nation,” the statement concluded.

Ya-Na Abukari II’s legacy of peacebuilding and reconciliation continues to be recognised following his efforts to restore stability and unity within Dagbon and beyond.

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