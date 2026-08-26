Mass arrests in global crackdown on West African cyber-crime networks

Fifty-eight people linked to organised West African cyber-crime groups have been arrested in an operation across 22 countries and six continents.

Dubbed "Operation Jackal IV", it was co-ordinated by the global policing agency Interpol, targeting those behind romance and investment scams. It also identified 263 suspects.

Interpol said it was a response to the escalating global threat posed by these criminal networks - such as the feared Nigerian Black Axe group - believed to be behind a "significant share" of cyber-enabled financial fraud.

The operation also allowed analysis of emerging trends such as how these groups use sextortion to target minors, with victims as young as 14.

Operation Jackal IV - which took place between November 2025 and June 2026 - investigated how the groups laundered money and how financial fraud cybercrimes, such as cryptocurrency and email compromise fraud, were conducted.

Scams often targeted "retirees in English-speaking countries", Interpol said.

"By following illicit financial flows across borders, we are attacking the very lifeblood of organised crime and making it increasingly difficult for criminal networks to profit from their activities," Tomonobu Kaya, director of Interpol's financial crime centre, said in a statement.

"Operation Jackal IV demonstrates the power of international co-operation."

During the operation, Interpol helped with cross-border co-ordination and intelligence sharing.

It also provided support and specialised training for money-laundering investigations with the participating countries.

Interpol said many aspects of Jackal IV remained under investigation but preliminary outcomes included arrests in Argentina, Italy, Romania and South Africa.

In South Africa, seven sites linked to a syndicate involved in romance and investment scams were raided.

The policing agency was on scene in Johannesburg to support local authorities during the raids.

South African police made 39 arrests, seized $2.67m (£1.96m) and blocked 257 bank accounts.

As well as cyber-enabled fraud, the West African networks also participated in other serious and violent crimes, Interpol said.

Operation Jackal IV is one of multiple "Jackal" police operations that have taken place since 2022.

In 2024, Jackal III led to the arrests of 300 people linked to Black Axe and other affiliated groups.

Black Axe is a shadowy criminal network with trafficking, prostitution and killing operations around the world.

Nigeria is its main recruitment ground, and many of its members are university-educated and inducted during their schooling.

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