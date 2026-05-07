NDC denies diverting cocoa funds for presidential aircraft purchase, calls claim false

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed claims that the government is diverting resources meant for cocoa farmers to purchase four aircraft for the president, describing the allegation as false, irresponsible, and part of a broader political misinformation campaign.

The accusation, according to the NDC, was made by the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, during a tour of cocoa-growing areas, where he reportedly alleged that the government is shortchanging cocoa farmers to finance the acquisition of jets for the President.

“As part of their tour to cocoa-growing areas, he said the government is using the farmers’ money to buy four aircraft for the President. These are false.“

Reacting to the claim at the relaunch of the party’s “Setting the Records Straight” platform in Accra, the Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, Ako Gunn, strongly rejected it, insisting it has no basis in fact.

“They have even gone as far as alleging that public funds have been used to purchase four aircraft for the President, a claim that is not only palpably false but highly irresponsible,” he said.

According to him, the NPP has resorted to what he described as a coordinated strategy of misinformation after failing to win public confidence on policy and governance issues.

He argued that the narrative being pushed in cocoa-growing communities was intended to incite disaffection among farmers by linking legitimate government programmes to unsubstantiated allegations.

Mr Gunn maintained that the opposition’s communication strategy reflects a pattern of “half-truths and calculated propaganda” aimed at distorting public perception of state policies.

He said the relaunch of “Setting the Records Straight” would enable the NDC to respond promptly to such claims and ensure what he called factual clarity in public discourse.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.