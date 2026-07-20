See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on July 20-21

The Electricity Company of Ghana ECG) has announced a series of planned and emergency maintenance exercises across five regions, affecting numerous communities as part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery.

In the Central Region, the Ghana Grid Company will undertake planned maintenance works at the Cape Coast Bulk Supply Point on Monday, July 20, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The entire Cape Coast Metropolis, entire KEEA Municipality, Yamoransa, Asebu, Edumfa, Fante Nyakumase, Assin Manso, Assin Kushia, Fosu township, Efutu, Jukwa, Abrafo, Heman, Biriwa, Anomabo, Kromantse, Ekrabadze, Saltpond township, Mankessim, parts of Ajumako, Ekumfi, Esuyeshia, Eyisam, Nanaben and surrounding areas will be affected. Another planned maintenance in the Central Region will affect Kpomotey, Adam Nana, Ashalaja, Domeabra, Kwame Anum, Hobor, VRA, Nurses quarters, Denchira, Tomefa, Police farm and surrounding areas from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Monday, July 20.

In the Ashanti Region, multiple outages are scheduled for Tuesday, July 21. Affected areas include Nwamase, Apire, Hemang, Ampatia, Darko, Trede, Ampabame, Mpatasie, Bekwame, Pakyi No.1 and 2, Semanhyiakrom, Sabin Akrofrom, Kyekyewere, Bebu, Mpasatia, Complex, Owabi, Bokankye, Odaso, parts of Brofoyedru, Adumasa, Afratia, Asaago, Kronom Cement, Boussie, Asuofua, Heman, Amoaman, Adankwame, Adugyama, Nketiah, Kokote, Abira, Namong, Barekese Headworks, Akyease Booster Station, Offinso, KCG, Ahenkro, Kodie, Apagya, Aduamoah, Denase, Akom, Mowire, Amoako, Boamang, Tetrem, part of Awwiaa, Medoma, Buokrom, Buokrom Estate F-Line, Buokrom Estate D-Line, South Africa, Truba, and surrounding areas.

In the Tema Region, planned maintenance will affect Tema International School, Don Bosco, New Tulaku, Bethlehem, Sebrepor, White Estates, Emef Estates, Coastal Estates, Goshen, Gbetsile, Adogonno, Abrantie, Dan Adams, First Choice, Basket, Inkoom Hospital, Frimpomaa Estates, Coastal Estates and surrounding areas on Tuesday, July 21, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

In the Eastern Region, planned maintenance will affect Asesewa Township, Akateng, GWL pumping station and surrounding areas on Tuesday, July 21, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

In the Accra West Region, planned maintenance will affect Nsufa, NIC, Anyaa Deeper Life, Anyaa Market, Ofankor post office, Taifa Junction, Dome CFC, Petroleum, Star of the Sea, Page 2K, Pentecost University, Israel Park, Israel filling station, Ayigbe junction, and surrounding areas on Tuesday, July 21, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Emergency maintenance is also scheduled for Monday, July 20, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting Asofan White House, Poultry Farm, Amelia, Ayawaso Hills, and surrounding areas.

ECG has apologised to customers for the inconvenience and urged those in affected areas to make alternative arrangements and remain patient as the scheduled works are carried out.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.