Ghana Sports Fund Administrator turns 10-hour US road trip into lessons for Ghana’s sporting future

For many football officials travelling to support their national team, the quickest flight would be the obvious choice. But for the Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, the journey itself became an opportunity to learn.

Instead of flying from Houston to Kansas City to watch the Black Stars in action, Dr Wuaku and members of his team embarked on a 10-hour road trip across the United States, an experience he described as both enlightening and connected to the broader mission of transforming sports development in Ghana.

"It has been an amazing experience," Dr Wuaku said during the journey. "Travelling by road instead of flying has allowed us to see so much more. We have had the opportunity to observe different communities, visit areas where sports play a central role in local development, and appreciate how sporting infrastructure and activities are integrated into everyday life in the United States."

For the Ghana Sports Fund Administrator, however, the journey was not merely about sightseeing.

"It is not just about the fun of travelling," he said. "Our foremost responsibility is to support the Black Stars. As Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, I believe we must stand firmly behind our national teams because their success belongs to every Ghanaian."

Dr Wuaku said the establishment of the Ghana Sports Fund under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama represents a major commitment to repositioning sports as a tool for national development.

He noted that as one of the institutions entrusted with advancing that vision, the Fund must lead through dedication, innovation and practical learning.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that the vision behind the Sports Fund becomes a reality. We are determined to contribute meaningfully towards building a sustainable sports ecosystem that benefits athletes, federations, and future generations," he said.

Beyond cheering on the Black Stars, Dr Wuaku said the visit to the United States also serves a strategic purpose.

According to him, the delegation is conducting a first-hand assessment of how major international sporting events are planned, managed and delivered.

"We are here to study international best practices," he explained. "We want to understand how these tournaments are organised from the inside — what works exceptionally well, where the challenges exist, and what lessons Ghana can adopt to improve our own systems."

He said direct observation provides a different level of insight from merely reading reports or studying documents.

"Reading reports is one thing. Experiencing these events first-hand gives you a completely different perspective. It allows us to identify gaps, learn from successful models, and appreciate the level of planning, coordination and investment that goes into organising world-class sporting competitions," he said.

Dr Wuaku believes such lessons will be critical as Ghana seeks to modernise its sporting landscape and make sports development more structured and sustainable.

"We are taking the time to get the fundamentals right," he said. "Our goal is to make sports development in Ghana more attractive, more professional and more sustainable. That requires commitment, learning and continuous improvement."

The trip also provided an opportunity to engage international stakeholders and expand Ghana's network within the global sporting community.

"We are also using this platform to build partnerships, establish relationships and appeal for investment into Ghanaian sports," Dr Wuaku disclosed. "Sports development cannot be achieved by government alone. It requires collaboration with institutions, businesses and development partners who share our vision."

As the delegation made its way to Kansas City, the 10-hour road trip became symbolic of a broader approach to sports development, one rooted in patience, curiosity and a willingness to learn from successful models elsewhere.

For Dr Wuaku, supporting the Black Stars is only one part of the mission. Equally important, he said, is returning home with fresh ideas, stronger partnerships and practical lessons that can help reshape the future of Ghanaian sports.

Sometimes, the most important journey is not the one that gets you to the stadium fastest, but the one that equips you to help build a stronger sporting nation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.