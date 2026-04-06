Messi and Suarez score as Inter Miami draw at new stadium

Audio By Carbonatix
Luis Suarez scored his first goal of the season to earn Inter Miami a draw against Austin FC as the MLS champions officially opened their new stadium.
Former Uruguay forward Suarez, 39, struck in the 81st minute to salvage a point for the hosts at the 26,700-seat Nu Stadium.
Lionel Messi, 38, had earlier cancelled out Austin's opener with his fifth goal in five MLS appearances this campaign.
The Herons, who had been playing at their temporary home of Chase Stadium in nearby Fort Lauderdale, are fourth in the table after six games.
Austin's Guilherme Biro was the first goalscorer at Miami's new ground with his sixth-minute opener, while Jayden Nelson temporarily restored the visitors' advantage early in the second half.
Argentina captain Messi, who will have a stand named after him at his club's new stadium, headed in Ian Fray's cross as Miami responded quickly to falling behind.
Eight minutes after entering the pitch, substitute Suarez volleyed in from close range following a corner to earn his side a point.
Inter Miami, co-owned by former England captain David Beckham, won the MLS Cup - the championship game of the American top flight - for the first time last season.
Beckham, whose club made their MLS debut in 2020, told Apple TV before kick-off: "To see this stadium come to life, after years and years of trying to get this up and running in Miami, is something that's very special.
"Today it's just a dream come true for us."
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