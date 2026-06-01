Uruguay pick Man Utd’s Ugarte but Suarez left out

Uruguay have included Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte in their squad for the World Cup - but there is no place for veteran striker Luis Suarez.

Ugarte is one of three Premier League players selected for the tournament in North America along with Wolves defender Santiago Bueno and Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

However, Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa omitted 39-year-old former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Suarez from his 26-man squad.

Suarez had recently left the door open for an international return, saying he would reverse his retirement if needed in the national side after a 20-month absence.

Ex-Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is included in the party by Bielsa despite his lack of game time in recent months.

Nunez has not played in the Saudi Pro League for his club Al-Hilal since February after the club was forced to reshuffle its foreign-player registrations when they signed former Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.

Uruguay are in Group H and play their first match against Saudi Arabia on 15 June, followed by games against Cape Verde and Spain.

Uruguay squad for 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (Internacional), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Santiago Mele (Junior FC)

Defenders: Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Santiago Bueno (Wolves), Sebastian Caceres (Club América), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Joaquin Piquerez (Palmeiras), Matias Vina (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United), Emiliano Martínez (Palmeiras), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Agustín Canobbio (Fluminense), Juan Manuel Sanabria (Atlético San Luis), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Nicolás de la Cruz (Flamengo), Rodrigo Zalazar (SC Braga), Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos), Maximiliano Araujo (Sporting CP), Brian Rodríguez (Club América)

Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre (Club America), Federico Vinas (Real Oviedo), Darwin Nunez (Al Hilal)

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