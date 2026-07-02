Nkwanta conflict affecting marriages as women join calls for lasting peace

Audio By Carbonatix
Some women in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region have appealed for an end to the protracted conflict in the area, saying the insecurity is taking a toll not only on livelihoods but also on family life and marriages.
The women appealed during a press conference organised by labour unions in the municipality, where they joined renewed calls for lasting peace.
According to them, the persistent violence and fear have left many men living in constant anxiety, affecting their emotional well-being and their relationships with their spouses.
One of the women, identified as Mansa, said the conflict has even affected intimacy in her marriage.
"What used to be an enjoyable moment between my husband and me has become a nightmare. He is always in a hurry and becomes frightened by the slightest sound of footsteps at night because he fears an attack," she said.
Two other residents, Madam Peace Asabi, a trader, and Madam Ntebe Adwoa, said the prolonged insecurity has created widespread psychological distress among families.
They said many households now live in fear, while some men have fled the municipality altogether over concerns for their safety.
The women appealed to community leaders, security agencies, government officials, and the youth to work together to restore lasting peace to the municipality.
They stressed that peace is essential not only for the safety of residents but also for the development of the area, the functioning of businesses, schools, and health facilities, and the overall well-being of families.
They further urged residents to embrace dialogue, unity, and peaceful coexistence to help bring the conflict to an end and allow normal life to resume in the municipality.
Latest Stories
-
AMA declares one-month free refuse collection exercise in Accra
8 minutes
-
Mahama swears in Dr Pamela Graham as Ghana’s first female Auditor-General
8 minutes
-
Government launches dedicated GETFund support for learners with special educational needs
9 minutes
-
–
10 minutes
-
Ghana Armed Forces to brief nation on nationwide flood mitigation exercise
12 minutes
-
Police arrest 24 in major anti-crime swoop in Ashanti Region
38 minutes
-
Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago launches GhanaFest® 2026 with historic first-ever Ghana flag-raising ceremony
45 minutes
-
Public health officers push for face masks and handwashing amid post-flood risks
50 minutes
-
USTED, KNUST Host SFA Foundation team for NEPS Youth Mental Health Project review
52 minutes
-
De-emphasise “MahamaCares” nickname of Ghana Medical Trust Fund to avoid politicisation – National House of Chiefs
1 hour
-
Ghana must consider evacuation policy for citizens in distress abroad — Jinapor
1 hour
-
Nkwanta conflict affecting marriages as women join calls for lasting peace
1 hour
-
484,059 collaterals registered in 2025, total value of secured loans amounted to GH¢148.3bn
2 hours
-
FDA warns public against consuming food recovered from floodwaters
2 hours
-
Keta Assembly to open Kedzi Azizadzi floodgates on Friday to ease flooding
2 hours