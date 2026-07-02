Nkwanta conflict affecting marriages as women join calls for lasting peace

Some women in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region have appealed for an end to the protracted conflict in the area, saying the insecurity is taking a toll not only on livelihoods but also on family life and marriages.

The women appealed during a press conference organised by labour unions in the municipality, where they joined renewed calls for lasting peace.

According to them, the persistent violence and fear have left many men living in constant anxiety, affecting their emotional well-being and their relationships with their spouses.

One of the women, identified as Mansa, said the conflict has even affected intimacy in her marriage.

"What used to be an enjoyable moment between my husband and me has become a nightmare. He is always in a hurry and becomes frightened by the slightest sound of footsteps at night because he fears an attack," she said.

Two other residents, Madam Peace Asabi, a trader, and Madam Ntebe Adwoa, said the prolonged insecurity has created widespread psychological distress among families.

They said many households now live in fear, while some men have fled the municipality altogether over concerns for their safety.

The women appealed to community leaders, security agencies, government officials, and the youth to work together to restore lasting peace to the municipality.

They stressed that peace is essential not only for the safety of residents but also for the development of the area, the functioning of businesses, schools, and health facilities, and the overall well-being of families.

They further urged residents to embrace dialogue, unity, and peaceful coexistence to help bring the conflict to an end and allow normal life to resume in the municipality.

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