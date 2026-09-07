NDPC to track implementation of government’s new economy programme

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) will track and assess the implementation of the government's new economy programme, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has revealed.

The minister outlined the commission's role during an engagement on Monday, September 7, 2026, with its leadership, led by Chairman Dr. Nii Moi Thompson.

Dr. Forson described the NDPC as an important stakeholder whose involvement would be critical to the programme’s implementation. The Commission will monitor progress and assess the status of the programme as it is rolled out.

The engagement comes ahead of the unveiling of the full details of the New Economy programme in the 2027 budget in November.

During the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review, Dr. Forson outlined the government's ambition to move beyond economic stabilisation towards increased production, job creation and wealth generation.

“Through the New Economy agenda that we will unveil, we will build an economy that does not merely withstand shocks but creates jobs, generates wealth and grows on the strength of what Ghana produces,” he stated.

The minister stressed that restoring stability was a necessary first step, rather than the final goal of the government's economic agenda.

“Stabilisation was never the destination. It was the price of entry. Ghana has paid that price. What comes next is the work that changes lives at scale, the work of transformation,” he said.

President John Dramani Mahama has since announced that the programme will involve a US$10 billion investment in key sectors. He has also indicated that the 2027 budget will set out the full details of the programme.

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