GoldBod defends $1.315bn forex generation, says transactions backed by GANRAP

Prince Kwame Minkah, Media Relations Officer

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has defended its foreign exchange operations after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) questioned the institution’s reported generation of more than $1.3 billion in foreign exchange in August.

Media Relations Officer of GoldBod, Prince Kwame Minkah, says the transactions form part of the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP), which he says was approved by Cabinet and Parliament.

He explained that the policy is aimed at building Ghana’s gold and foreign exchange reserves to support the stability of the cedi and strengthen the economy.

«“The goal is straightforward: strategically build up our national gold and foreign exchange reserve to stabilize the cedi and protect our economy. That is the focus.”»

His comments follow concerns raised by the NPP at a press conference over GoldBod’s reported activities in the foreign exchange market, with the party questioning whether the institution has the requisite licence to engage in forex trading.

Mr Minkah said GoldBod’s operations under the policy involve a collaborative financing model bringing together the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Ghana, commercial banks and other key market stakeholders to support artisanal and small-scale mining gold operations.

According to him, the initiative was officially launched on August 3, 2026, and recorded significant activity during its first month.

«“So August was a major success, and through the ASM operations alone, we generated what you just mentioned, 1.315 billion U.S. dollars.”»

Mr Minkah said GoldBod would provide a more comprehensive response to the NPP’s concerns but maintained that the reported foreign exchange generation was linked to the broader national reserve accumulation strategy.

He said the initiative is ultimately intended to strengthen Ghana’s reserves and contribute to greater stability of the local currency.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.