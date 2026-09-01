GoldBod defends $1.315bn forex generation, says transactions backed by GANRAP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has defended its foreign exchange operations after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) questioned the institution’s reported generation of more than $1.3 billion in foreign exchange in August.
Media Relations Officer of GoldBod, Prince Kwame Minkah, says the transactions form part of the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP), which he says was approved by Cabinet and Parliament.
He explained that the policy is aimed at building Ghana’s gold and foreign exchange reserves to support the stability of the cedi and strengthen the economy.
«“The goal is straightforward: strategically build up our national gold and foreign exchange reserve to stabilize the cedi and protect our economy. That is the focus.”»
His comments follow concerns raised by the NPP at a press conference over GoldBod’s reported activities in the foreign exchange market, with the party questioning whether the institution has the requisite licence to engage in forex trading.
Mr Minkah said GoldBod’s operations under the policy involve a collaborative financing model bringing together the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Ghana, commercial banks and other key market stakeholders to support artisanal and small-scale mining gold operations.
According to him, the initiative was officially launched on August 3, 2026, and recorded significant activity during its first month.
«“So August was a major success, and through the ASM operations alone, we generated what you just mentioned, 1.315 billion U.S. dollars.”»
Mr Minkah said GoldBod would provide a more comprehensive response to the NPP’s concerns but maintained that the reported foreign exchange generation was linked to the broader national reserve accumulation strategy.
He said the initiative is ultimately intended to strengthen Ghana’s reserves and contribute to greater stability of the local currency.
Latest Stories
-
NSMQ 2026: Bright SHS makes history as first private school to reach semi-finals
9 minutes
-
Ghana, Serbia explore deeper cooperation in agriculture
12 minutes
-
Woman killed in Times Square stabbing, suspect shot dead by police
12 minutes
-
Hull City sign Ansah and close on Norton-Cuffy
16 minutes
-
Barcelona complete signing of Arsenal striker Jesus
21 minutes
-
Man City agree £125m fee for Chelsea’s Fernandez
23 minutes
-
Court remands two over alleged possession of narcotics
25 minutes
-
Young Positivist writes : Waste trafficking in Ghana
28 minutes
-
JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026: A look back at a day of fitness, fierce competition and fun
29 minutes
-
FoSCel urges Ghanaians to know their genotype
33 minutes
-
Mahama honours Nkrumah’s role in founding Non-Aligned Movement
46 minutes
-
Tanker drivers demand audit and elections, cite poor representation and toll increase
1 hour
-
Bayport Ghana reports strong financial and ESG performance in 2025
1 hour
-
IGP deploys reinforcement team to contain violence in New Winneba shooting incident
1 hour
-
Two dead, 6 injured in Accra-Kumasi Highway crash
1 hour