Hyundai KOICA NextGen project launched in Ghana to boost automotive skills

Ghana’s automotive sector is set to receive a boost with the launch of a five-year initiative aimed at strengthening the skills of young people and improving technical training in the industry.

Hyundai Motor Company, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and Plan International have launched the Hyundai KOICA NextGen Project, which will equip young people with industry-relevant skills, including training in electric vehicles and other emerging automotive technologies.

The project was launched in Accra on September 3 and will run from 2026 to 2030.

It forms part of Hyundai Motor Company’s global Creating Shared Value initiative, Hyundai Continue, and is being implemented under KOICA’s Inclusive Business Solution programme in partnership with Plan International Korea and Plan International Ghana.

Speaking at the launch, Country Director of KOICA Ghana Office, Dongwan Woo, said developments in the automotive industry are creating the need for new skills and equipment.

“Electric vehicles, hybrid systems and digital diagnostics require new equipment, stronger safety standards and new skills,” he said.

He continued that 405 people will benefit directly from the project, while about 20,000 TVET students and their families are expected to benefit indirectly.

Mr Woo said the project will also focus on women and out-of-school youth to ensure they are not left behind as the automotive sector evolves.

“By bringing together Hyundai's technical expertise, KOICA's development cooperation expertise, and Plan International's strong focus on youth and leadership in Ghanaian institutions, we can help build a strong and more competitive and future-ready automotive sector in Ghana,” he revealed.

Senior Vice-President of Corporate Strategy and Planning at Hyundai Motor Company, Joongsun Ko, said the initiative would contribute to developing the technical talent required to strengthen Ghana’s automotive industry.

Mr Ko noted that the programme would equip young people with skills that reflect the latest developments in automotive technology, particularly in hybrid and electric vehicle maintenance.

“Through an updated curriculum covering the latest developments in hybrid and electric vehicle maintenance, we are equipping Ghanaian youth with future-ready skills and empowering them to play a meaningful role in the continued growth of Ghana's automotive industry,” he noted.

Acting Country Director of Plan International Ghana, Frederick Tei-Nobi, believes the project will help create opportunities for young people to build the skills and practical experience needed to contribute to Ghana’s automotive sector.

“The youth vision is driven by their talent and creativity to contribute to the country’s economic transformation. They need the right skills, opportunity, practical experience and connection to the world, and this is what the Project provides,” he shared.

Mr Tei-Nobi also highlighted the need for greater female participation in the automotive sector.

“The project is an opportunity to change the perception that the technical and automotive world is male-dominated,” he added.

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, welcomed the initiative, noting that it would equip young Ghanaians with the technical and automotive skills needed to contribute to the country’s economic development.

He stressed the importance of investing in the youth, while reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the project through curriculum validation and ensuring the training aligns with the needs of the automotive industry.

“The future of Ghana’s economy lies in the hands of the youth,” he stated.

“The Ministry of Education is committed to supporting the implementation of this project, particularly through curriculum validation and the official commissioning of the initiative,” he continued.

The Hyundai-KOICA NextGen Project brings together KOICA’s development cooperation support, Ghana’s leadership in the TVET sector, Plan International’s experience in youth empowerment and skills development, and Hyundai Motor Company’s expertise in automotive technology.

The project will be implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ghana TVET Service and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), alongside Accra Technical Institute (ATI) in East Legon and Ho Technical University (HTU).

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