From almost deferring Medicine to becoming a doctor – Mariam’s scholarship journey

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For Mariam Abubakar from Wenchi in the Bono Region, becoming a medical doctor once appeared to be slipping beyond her reach after financial difficulties threatened to interrupt her studies.
Mariam had gained admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to pursue a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB), but the cost of medical education placed a heavy burden on her family.
At one point, her family considered asking her to defer the programme and pursue a less expensive course.
Rather than abandon her dream, however, Mariam began searching for scholarship opportunities that could help her remain in medical school.
Her search eventually led to the MTN Bright Scholarship, which provided the financial support she needed to continue her studies.
“My family suggested I defer Medicine to read another programme that was less costly. That's what led me to scholarship hunting, so I don't defer Medicine,” she said.
When she received news that she had been selected as a Bright Scholar, Mariam said it brought enormous relief.
“I was extremely elated. I knew where my next fees were coming from, so my heart found rest. I was among the happiest beings on earth when I found out I had been selected.”
With the scholarship covering her educational needs, Mariam was able to complete the six-year MBChB programme at UCC.
In 2025, she graduated as a medical doctor, capping her studies with a series of academic achievements.
She was named Overall Best Student in Surgery and Best Student in Family Medicine, and also received the Emeritus Professor E. E. Brako’s Prize for Best Student in Microbiology.
Mariam began her medical career in mid-April 2026 when she commenced her internship at Holy Family Hospital as a Junior House Officer.
Looking back, she credits the scholarship with helping her stay on the path to her dream profession.
“The scholarship led me into my dream career as a medical doctor. I am grateful to Allah for bringing MTN Bright Scholarship my way.”
Today, the family that once faced the possibility of having to interrupt Mariam’s medical education can celebrate having a doctor among them.
Supporting students
Mariam’s experience forms part of the broader impact of the MTN Bright Scholarship, an initiative launched in 2017 to mark MTN Ghana’s 20th anniversary.
The scholarship is designed to support brilliant but financially disadvantaged students to complete tertiary education.
Over the years, the programme has supported 1,220 students across 18 tertiary institutions nationwide, including the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the University of Ghana, UCC, colleges of education and health training institutions.
The scholarship covers full tuition, accommodation, a laptop and a stipend for books and other study materials.
According to MTN Ghana, the programme has also produced notable academic outcomes, with 17 Bright Scholars graduating as valedictorians or best students.
A further 299 beneficiaries graduated with first-class honours, while 47 obtained second-class upper and 16 second-class lower.
As MTN Ghana marks 30 years of operations, Mariam’s journey offers a personal example of how investment in education can alter the course of a young person’s life.
For Mariam, the intervention came at a critical moment — when financial pressure threatened to end her medical dream.
Today, that dream has become a reality: she is a medical doctor.
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