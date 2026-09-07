Hollard Ghana Wins Customer Care Award for Third Consecutive Year

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Hollard Ghana, along with its subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life, has been recognised for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. The group clinched the Customer Care Award for the third year running at the recently held Ghana Insurance Awards, which took place at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel.
The accolade underscores Hollard Ghana’s continued investment in placing customers at the heart of its operations, ensuring that every interaction is seamless, responsive, and efficient.
Commenting on the achievement, Patience Akyianu, Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana, said:
“Winning the Customer Care Award for the third consecutive year is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of the dedication of our people. We believe that great customer experience does not happen by chance. It requires continuous investment in our people, processes, technology, and infrastructure. The opening of our new 50-seater Customer Experience Centre, alongside our ongoing investment in systems and technology, demonstrates our commitment to making every interaction with Hollard simpler, faster, and more seamless.”
She added, “We dedicate this win to all Hollardites, our customers, and partners, whose continued trust and support have made this achievement possible.”
The win holds special significance for Hollard Ghana’s Customer Experience (CX) Team, whose passion, dedication, and relentless focus on service excellence have been instrumental in driving the company’s customer-first agenda.
Yvonne Dowuona, Head of Alternative Distribution and Customer Experience, echoed similar sentiments:
“Our customers are at the centre of everything we do. This award is a great honour, but more importantly, it challenges us to keep improving. We will continue to listen to our customers, invest in the right capabilities, and find innovative ways to make insurance easier and more rewarding for them.”
The Ghana Insurance Awards is an annual event designed to honour top-class performance, professionalism, and innovation within the country’s insurance sector. It also aims to promote industry growth through healthy competition, innovation, and adherence to the highest professional standards.
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