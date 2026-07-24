Hollard Insurance launches ‘We Cover You’ campaign to boost Insurance awareness

Hollard Insurance has launched its new "We Cover You" brand campaign as part of efforts to increase public understanding of insurance and strengthen awareness of the company's services in Ghana.

The campaign was unveiled at the Achimota Retail Centre on Friday, July 24, in the presence of stakeholders, business partners, customers and members of Hollard's executive management.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Hollard Insurance, Daniel Boi Addo, described the campaign as a major milestone in the company's journey, saying it represents more than a marketing initiative.

"We are not simply unveiling a marketing campaign. We are starting a new chapter in the Hollard brand story," he said.

According to him, the campaign is the company's biggest strategic brand investment because building a trusted brand goes beyond offering quality products.

"Great businesses make great products, but exceptional businesses make great brands. Brands people are happy to associate with, to love, to trust and ultimately to do business with."

Although Hollard has grown into one of Ghana's leading insurance companies, Mr Addo said research showed many people still do not understand what the company does.

He explained that while many respondents recognised the Hollard name, they often associated it with unrelated businesses.

"We asked people, 'Have you ever heard of Hollard?' A good number said yes. Then we asked, 'What do we do?' You get funny responses. Some said we sell fabric. Others said we sell ice cream, and some even asked, 'Who are you? I don't know you.'"

He said the findings prompted the company to launch a campaign that clearly communicates Hollard's purpose.

"This campaign offers us an opportunity. It asks a very powerful question: Who are we? When we say Hollard, who is Hollard? What is the nature of our promise? What can you expect from us?"

Mr Addo said the company's mission is to help Ghanaians build secure futures by protecting what matters most to them.

"We are a leading insurance company in Ghana committed to enabling more Ghanaians to create and secure a better future by protecting what matters to them."

The Managing Director said the campaign seeks to simplify conversations around insurance by moving away from technical language and focusing on people's everyday lives.

"We will make the insurance conversation lighter. We'll make it less about indemnity, contribution, contracts and policies, and more about how we can protect you in your everyday life."

He said the campaign highlights how insurance supports individuals, families and businesses.

"We'll make the conversation about protecting your life and your livelihood, protecting your family, your assets, your home and your business, and most importantly giving you the confidence and peace of mind to chase your dreams, knowing that if anything goes wrong, you have a big support behind you."

In an interview after the launch, Mr Addo said the campaign is also aimed at improving insurance penetration by reaching people who remain uninsured or underserved.

He explained that Hollard deliberately adopted simple language to make insurance more accessible.

"We want to make sure that the unserved and the underserved all come on board. We stayed away from the regular insurance big grammar and complicated technical definitions. It's a simple message: We protect you."

He said the company hopes the campaign will not only improve understanding of insurance but also encourage more Ghanaians to purchase insurance products.

"When this campaign is over, a lot more people will understand the insurance message, and a lot more people will decide to buy insurance."

Mr Addo expressed confidence that the campaign would help correct misconceptions about the company.

"Out of every ten people who hear this message, I would expect that all ten would now be able to say confidently what we do," he said.

Acting Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Hollard Insurance, Aviel Benni Derry, said the campaign was developed after extensive research into how Ghanaians perceive the Hollard brand.

According to her, the company began by listening to customers, partners and the public rather than focusing on what it wanted to communicate.

"People recognised the name Hollard, but many couldn't confidently tell us who we were or what we did."

She said that insight shaped the creative direction of the campaign.

"Instead of creating another insurance campaign filled with product messages and technical language, we chose to tell the human story. A story built on curiosity, a story that begins with what people think they know and ends with what they discover."

Ms Derry explained that the campaign uses cloth as a symbol of protection because it reflects the core purpose of insurance.

"Cloth wraps us from the day we are born. It protects us from the elements. It offers warmth, comfort and care."

She said the cloth featured throughout the campaign represents protection rather than the product itself.

"The cloth is not the story. It is the symbol. The story is protection. The story is the people. And the story is Hollard." According to Ms Derry, the campaign is designed to move people "from assumption to understanding, from curiosity to confidence, and from simply knowing our name to discovering our purpose."

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