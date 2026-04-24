Hollard Ghana earns top honours for Broker Excellence at IBAG Conference

Hollard Ghana, the country’s favourite insurer, comprising Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to broker partnerships at the just-ended 11th Annual Conference and Exhibition of the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG), held at the Rock City Hotel, Nkwatia, Kwahu.

Hollard Insurance Ghana was named 1st Runner-Up – Most Broker-Friendly and Supportive Non-Life Insurer for 2025, while Hollard Life Assurance Ghana secured 2nd Runner-Up – Most Broker-Friendly and Supportive Life Insurer for 2025.

Commenting on the achievement, Patience Akyianu, Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, said: “We are honoured to be recognised by the broker community, who remain a vital part of our distribution network.

"These awards affirm our commitment to being a dependable partner. As a purpose-driven organisation, we exist to enable more people to create and secure a better future, and we will continue to invest in solutions and relationships that create shared value for brokers and customers alike.”

She further congratulated Maame Efua Sackitey Williams, Roswitha Adjoa Amoako, and the entire Broker and Group Business team for their dedication and contribution to this achievement.

Also speaking on the recognition, Daniel Boi Addo, Managing Director of Hollard Insurance, stated:

“At Hollard, we say ‘Long Live the Broker’ because we understand that brokers are the backbone of the industry.

"That’s why we focus on equipping our partners with the support and responsiveness they need to succeed in a rapidly changing environment. This award reinforces our commitment to showing up in practical and meaningful ways.”

The IBAG Annual Conference remains a key platform for industry stakeholders to deliberate on trends, challenges, and opportunities within Ghana’s insurance sector.

Held under the theme, “Building Resilience in a Socio-Political Environment,” this year’s conference focused on navigating tax changes, economic volatility, and rebuilding public trust.

The event brought together over 200 participants, including insurance and reinsurance brokers, regulators such as the National Insurance Commission (NIC), special guests, and members of the media.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group is Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance. The group combines its deep local knowledge of the market, having previously operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance, with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries worldwide. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions and customised, including funeral, personal accident, motor, agric, business, travel, home, and more, and can be reached via 0800 444 999. Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh, https://melcom.com/hollard-insurance and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.