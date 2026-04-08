Two-week ceasefire takes effect as US and Iran prepare for talks in Pakistan

A precarious two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran commenced Wednesday, halting a five-week escalatory conflict that has devastated the global economy and triggered a historic energy crisis. While Washington and Tehran both characterized the pause as a strategic triumph, the agreement remains shadowed by continued Israeli combat operations in Lebanon and deep uncertainty regarding the long-term stability of the Persian Gulf.

The "double-sided ceasefire" was announced by President Donald Trump approximately 90 minutes before a self-imposed 8 p.m. ET deadline. Shortly thereafter, Iran’s state-run channel IRIB broadcast instructions from the Supreme Leader ordering all military units to cease fire. Despite the formal pause, the atmosphere remains volatile. In the hours following the announcement, sirens sounded across the Gulf and Israel as several countries reported incoming missiles. In Tehran, crowds gathered to celebrate the announcement, with some participants burning American and Israeli flags in pro-regime rallies.

Dueling Narratives of Victory

Both leaderships have moved quickly to frame the cessation of hostilities as a win for their respective domestic audiences. President Trump hailed the deal as a "total and complete victory," emphasizing that the arrangement was contingent upon the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Conversely, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the "general principles" desired by Tehran were accepted. He attributed the deal to the resistance of the Iranian people and the sacrifice of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening salvos of the war. Pezeshkian emphasized on social media that Iran would continue to "stand together" in both diplomacy and defense.

Vice President JD Vance offered a more tempered assessment from Budapest, describing the agreement as a "fragile truce." Vance noted that while some Iranian officials appear ready to negotiate in good faith, others remain deceptive about the conflict's military realities. "If they’re going to lie, if they’re going to cheat... they’re not going to be happy," Vance warned, noting that President Trump remains "impatient to make progress." Vance’s remarks came during a visit to Hungary to support Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s reelection campaign, highlighting the administration’s focus on the global right-wing movement even during wartime.

The Battle Over the Strait of Hormuz

A central pillar of the ceasefire is the "COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING" of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed it would coordinate the reopening, though semi-official reports suggest Tehran and Oman plan to levy transit fees on vessels to fund reconstruction efforts. This proposal has raised immediate concerns regarding international maritime law and the status of the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, headquartered in Bahrain. Analysts suggest that mandatory tolls could fundamentally undermine U.S. military access to the Persian Gulf.

Though oil prices plummeted by over 13% on the news, maritime activity remains sluggish. Only a handful of vessels, including the NJ Earth and the Daytona Beach, have transited the waterway since the announcement. Hundreds of ships, including 426 tankers, remain backlogged. Experts warn that a full resumption of trade will require "authoritative guidance" from insurers and flag states, as the industry remains wary after Iran’s attacks on at least 19 vessels during the war.

A Coalition for Maritime Security

The diplomatic efforts to sustain the truce have expanded to include European and regional allies. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the agreement as a "moment of relief" as he traveled to the Gulf to meet with regional leaders and UK military personnel. Starmer emphasized the necessity of turning the pause into a lasting agreement, echoing Downing Street’s repeated calls for de-escalation following President Trump’s warning that "a whole civilization will die" if the conflict persisted. In London, the political consensus remains focused on Iran’s long-term behavior. Shadow Housing Secretary Sir James Cleverly noted the ceasefire is an "opportunity for Iran to make serious choices," reiterating that preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains an "absolute priority." The UK has already begun assembling a coalition of over 40 countries to ensure permanent security in the Strait once hostilities permanently cease.

Lebanon Excluded from the Pause

The geographical scope of the ceasefire has become a point of diplomatic friction. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a key mediator, stated that the agreement included Lebanon. However, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flatly denied this, asserting that Lebanon was not part of the deal.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed they have halted strikes on Iranian soil but will persist with "targeted ground operations" against Hezbollah. Since the war began, at least 1,530 people have been killed in Lebanon, including 130 children, according to the country’s health ministry. On Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike in Sidon killed eight people and wounded 22 others. The IDF also issued "urgent" evacuation orders for several neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs and the coastal city of Tyre, where large blasts were reported shortly after the warnings.

The Road to Islamabad

Diplomatic focus now shifts to Pakistan, where delegations are expected to convene this Friday. The U.S. team is slated to include Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Vice President Vance. While the head of the Iranian delegation remains unconfirmed, reports suggest Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf may lead the team. The de-escalation extended to Iraq, where pro-Iranian militias announced a two-week suspension of operations against U.S.-linked targets. This follows the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who had been held by Kataib Hezbollah.

A Clash of Frameworks

Negotiators face the daunting task of reconciling two divergent roadmaps for peace. Iran’s 10-point plan emphasizes a permanent cessation of hostilities, full sanctions relief, and the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from the region. Conversely, the U.S. 15-point proposal demands the total dismantling of Iran’s nuclear capabilities and strict limits on its missile program. While both sides have accepted these plans as a "workable basis" for discussion, the fundamental gap between Tehran’s demand for economic sovereignty and Washington’s demand for military oversight remains the primary obstacle to a lasting resolution.

Global Markets and International Reaction

The ceasefire has provided a much-needed reprieve for global markets. Stock indexes in Seoul, Tokyo, and Frankfurt posted significant gains, while the aviation industry expressed cautious optimism. However, IATA Director General Willie Walsh cautioned that jet fuel supplies will remain tight for months due to the massive disruption of Middle Eastern refining capacity.

International leaders have largely welcomed the development. Pope Leo XIV hailed the pause as a sign of "hope," while Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi noted that the "world has stepped back from disaster." While nations like Egypt and Australia welcomed the "positive news," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticized President Trump's earlier rhetoric, calling threats to civilian infrastructure "extraordinary." Despite the relief, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and leaders from the UK, Germany, and Japan have urged all parties to strictly comply with the terms to ensure the "fragile truce" evolves into a lasting peace.

As the two-week clock begins, the success of the upcoming Islamabad summit will depend on whether both nations can bridge the gap between their conflicting "victory" narratives. With the global economy hanging in the balance and the Strait of Hormuz still largely stalled, the world now watches to see if this fragile pause is the end of a war or merely a brief intermission in a wider regional conflagration.

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