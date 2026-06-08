National

New mining bill seeks to transfer licence approval powers to district committees

Source: Collins Frimpong  
  8 June 2026 1:01pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has submitted a new mining bill to Cabinet seeking to decentralise the issuance of mining licences, in a major policy shift aimed at giving local communities a greater role in mining governance.

If approved, the proposed legislation will transfer key regulatory responsibilities currently exercised by central agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Minerals Commission and other regulatory bodies, to newly established District Mining Committees.

Speaking at the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) at Akyem Kotoku in the Eastern Region, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, said the proposed committees would play a central role in the licensing process.

According to the Minister, no mining licence will be granted without the recommendation of the relevant District Mining Committee.

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah argued that the current system, under which major decisions on mining licences are largely taken in Accra, excludes host communities from decisions that directly affect their lands, livelihoods and environment.

He said the proposed reforms are intended to promote greater accountability, community participation and responsible mining practices across the country.

The Minister noted that the decentralisation initiative forms part of a broader package of measures being implemented to strengthen regulation and combat illegal mining.

These measures include intensified stakeholder engagement and public education, the operationalisation of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), the deployment of the Blue Water Guards, and the introduction of a new medium-scale mining framework designed to improve oversight and encourage responsible mining practices.

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah expressed confidence that the reforms would help create a more transparent, inclusive and sustainable mining sector while ensuring that communities directly affected by mining activities have a meaningful voice in the management of the country's mineral resources.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group