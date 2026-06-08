Men now “topping chart” in fertility issues as sperm quality declines – Urologist warns

(Image from CNN Wires)

A urologist and fertility specialist, Dr Yaw Amoah, has raised concern over a growing global trend showing a decline in male fertility, stating that men are increasingly accounting for a higher proportion of infertility cases than previously recognised.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Home Affairs on Saturday, June 6, Dr Amoah challenged long-held perceptions that fertility challenges are predominantly a female issue, noting that advances in medical research have revealed a shifting reality.

“Historically, we say that it’s women who give birth and we did a lot for women in resolving issues of fertility, only for us to realise that, in actual fact, men have more problems,” he said.

According to him, recent data suggests that male fertility issues are now becoming more prevalent globally, with men increasingly “topping the chart” in infertility cases.

Dr Amoah further warned that scientific evidence points to a consistent decline in sperm quality worldwide, a trend he described as deeply concerning for public health and future reproductive outcomes.

“In fact, worldwide, the quality of sperm is decreasing,” he noted, adding that several modern lifestyle and environmental factors may be contributing to the trend.

He explained that lifestyle choices, rapid urbanisation, and increasing levels of stress are among the key drivers believed to be affecting male reproductive health.

These factors, he suggested, are increasingly shaping fertility patterns in both developing and developed countries.

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