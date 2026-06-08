Why treat us like we stole the land? – Tema Community 25 resident laments demolition after court order

A resident of Tema Community 25 whose home was demolished following the execution of a court order has criticised the manner in which security personnel and bailiffs carried out the operation, saying residents were treated like criminals despite having purchased the land in question.

Daniel Haruna Seidu, one of several residents affected by the demolition, said armed and masked police officers accompanied bailiffs to the community without prior notice, leaving families scrambling to salvage their belongings.

Recounting the events, Mr. Seidu on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem said the team arrived at the property on Wednesday morning as residents were preparing to leave for work.

“We were getting ready to go to work and were coming out of the house when I saw police and some civilians who were later identified as bailiffs. They came to the premises and said they were taking possession,” he said.

According to him, he was aware there had been a court case involving the vendor of the land and another family, but believed residents should have been informed before the operation was carried out.

“I engaged them and told them they should have notified us so that we pack and allow them to do whatever they wanted to do. But the bailiff told me that is how they work. Once the order comes, they move in that style to carry it out.”

Mr. Seidu said he was particularly disturbed by the heavy security presence, describing the officers as fully armed and masked despite the presence of women and children in the area.

“I didn’t think it was the best because they were armed and considering that there were children there. I tried to engage them but it didn’t look as if they were interested in listening.”

He said residents pleaded for more time and an opportunity to discuss the matter but their appeals went unanswered.

“They were led by one WO and we begged them to even give us time because they had no reason to treat us like we stole the land. We bought the land, so if there is an issue, all that is needed is for us to sit and talk.”

According to him, the officers and bailiffs entered several rooms and began removing belongings before locking the property.

“They cleared the hall, went into my children’s room, my room and that of my sister. They removed about 30 percent of the things outside, locked the house and went away.”

The family was subsequently forced to move its belongings to a temporary location provided by a well-wisher.

“By God’s grace, someone gave us a place to put our things temporarily and organise ourselves while we decided the next line of action,” he said.

Mr. Seidu further claimed that residents were unable to get immediate answers from individuals connected to the legal process despite repeated attempts to reach them.

“We were hoping to speak with someone. We had the contact of the lawyer said to be representing the plaintiff. I called and he said he was in court and would get back. Other people called too, but we couldn’t get any clear information.”

He said the situation worsened on Saturday when demolition activities began.

“Someone called me to say they had started the demolition and when we rushed there, it was ongoing. We have been displaced.”

According to him, between 13 and 15 houses were affected by the exercise.

“On Saturday, we had to look for another truck and people to help us salvage what we could because I still had about 70 percent of my properties in the building.”

While acknowledging the existence of a court order, Mr. Seidu questioned why residents were not engaged before the exercise was undertaken.

“Nobody came to tell us anything. You couldn’t attach a human face to the process and engage the residents so we come to an agreement. It wasn’t as if they approached us and we resisted.”

He added that many affected residents remain devastated by the experience and are seeking answers as they try to rebuild their lives.

“We need dialogue and we need to know the way forward, but you don’t do this.”

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