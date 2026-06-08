Richard Lawson on why black people must tell their own stories in digital age

American actor Richard Lawson has called on Black people around the world to embrace storytelling and preserve their history and culture through film, describing cinema as a powerful tool for representation and cultural preservation.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Becky on the sidelines of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France, Lawson reflected on the dramatic changes he has witnessed in the entertainment industry since beginning his career in 1969.

"When I started in this business in 1969, the only stories that were being told visually — about 95 percent of them — were told by white people who had no understanding of, or connection to, Black people," Lawson said.

According to the veteran actor, this lack of representation meant that many stories about Black communities were either misunderstood, misrepresented, or ignored altogether.

"They were stories that were ill-conceived. Certain legitimate, organic stories were bypassed," he explained.

Lawson noted that opportunities for Black storytellers were once extremely limited, with traditional film and television industries controlling which narratives reached audiences. However, he believes technological advancements have transformed the landscape.

"The opportunities are completely different now because the iPhone has changed everything," he said. "Everyone is a storyteller. Everyone has a story to tell."

The actor emphasized that digital technology has democratized content creation, allowing individuals to document their experiences and share their perspectives without relying solely on traditional gatekeepers in the film industry.

For Lawson, this shift comes at a critical moment.

"Now more than ever, it's important for Black people to tell their stories," he said. "Black stories, Black history and Black culture are being minimized, while other great stories are being invigorated."

He argued that authentic storytelling is essential to preserving cultural identity and ensuring that future generations have access to accurate representations of Black experiences.

Lawson described cinema as a unique medium with the power to challenge narratives, preserve history and foster understanding across cultures.

"Cinema is the last frontier which can't be changed," he said.

The actor also highlighted the importance of institutions dedicated to promoting African and Black storytelling, including Pavillon AfriNova, which provides a platform for filmmakers and creatives of African descent to showcase their work and connect with international audiences.

"That's what's important, and that's why institutions like Pavillon AfroNova are important," Lawson added.

His remarks come amid ongoing conversations within the global film industry about diversity, representation and the need for more inclusive storytelling. As digital tools continue to make filmmaking more accessible, Lawson believes the responsibility now lies with creators themselves to ensure that Black voices, histories and cultures are documented and shared with the world.

For Lawson, the future of storytelling is no longer confined to major studios or established filmmakers. It belongs to anyone with a story to tell and the courage to tell it authentically.

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