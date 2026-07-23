Mahama never promised Kejetia Phase 2 project completion by end of 2026 – Kumasi Mayor

The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, has refuted claims that President Mahama pledged to complete Phase Two of the Kejetia Market Redevelopment Project by the end of 2026.

The denial follows widespread media reports, including by the state-owned Daily Graphic, which quoted the President as making the promise during his “Thank You Tour” of the Ashanti Region on July 16, 2025.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s “Kro Yi Mu Nsem” show on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Mr. Agyemang Boadi said he was present during the President’s inspection, and no such deadline was given.

“Let me establish this fact: the President never promised during the inspection of the project as part of his tour that it will be completed by the end of 2026. I was there with him, and I heard everything he said. Nothing like that came out of his mouth,” he said.

He challenged media houses that reported the claim to provide proof, stating that newspaper and online publications alone do not serve as evidence.

“If you have it, play the President’s voice making that remark. What you are reading is a newspaper publication,” he told host Barima Kofi Dawson.

The Mayor explained that the main challenge stalling work is funding. He accused the previous administration of failing to honor payments to the contractor despite securing financing.

“The government that we took over from secured about £280 million for Kejetia Phase Two. But when the contractor submitted a certificate in May 2023, that government was unable to pay,” Mr. Boadi stated.

He said the current administration is actively working to close the funding gap.

According to him, a high-level meeting was held a day after the Accra flooding crisis with the contractor, project consultants, the Minister of Local Government, and officials from the Ministry of Finance to discuss outstanding issue.

“A final meeting will be held in the next two weeks to take a decision. After that, government will seek parliamentary approval to secure the funds needed to complete the project,” he added.

Mr. Boadi projected that once funding is secured, the project will be completed within 16 months.

Fact Check: What the President Actually Said

A review of transcripts and video from the tour shows President Mahama said:

“After engaging the contractors and I observed that the project has made progress. It is about 60% complete. We will intensify efforts to complete it quickly so it can be put to use. The contractor has also assured me that if all goes well, the market will be fully completed by the end of 2026."

The clarification comes as frustration mounts among traders who were displaced to pave way for the project.

Some Kumasi traders have threatened to occupy the Kejetia Phase Two site in protest over the prolonged delay.

“If the Kumasi traders attempt to occupy the Kejetia Phase Two project site, the contractor will involve the police to deal with them,” the city mayor cautioned.

He appealed for calm, assuring traders that government remains committed to completing both Kejetia Phase Two and the abandoned Krofrom Market.

Background of the Project

Phase Two of the Kejetia Market Redevelopment is expected to add thousands of stores to the already completed Phase One, which was commissioned in 2018. The expansion is also to include the redevelopment of Krofrom Market to decongest the Central Business District and provide modern facilities for traders.

The project is being funded through a UK Export Finance facility and is being executed by Contracta Construction UK Ltd.

Stakeholders say completing the project is critical to boosting commerce in the Ashanti Region, which serves as a trading hub for Ghana and neighboring countries.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.