KMA demolishes illegal kiosks, arrests unhygienic food vendors during sanitation exercise

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, on Friday led a major sanitation exercise aimed at improving environmental cleanliness and promoting public health.
The exercise, which forms part of the National Sanitation Day activities, saw the mayor and residents, assembly staff, security personnel, and officials from various public institutions cleaning principal streets, desilting choked drains, and removing heaps of refuse from parts of the city.
During an inspection tour of the Central Business District, Mr Ofori Agyemang Boadi ordered the immediate demolition of several illegally erected kiosks identified as obstructing public spaces and contributing to poor sanitation.
He also directed city authorities to clamp down on food vendors operating under unhygienic conditions, particularly those selling food beside filthy open drains.
Several vendors were arrested for breaching the Assembly’s sanitation regulations, while their food items and equipment were confiscated.
“I am committed to enforcing sanitation by-laws without fear or favour, warning that individuals and businesses whose activities undermine efforts to keep Kumasi clean would face the full rigours of the law,” he said
The two-day sanitation exercise is expected to continue on Saturday, with residents, traders, and institutions urged to actively participate in the clean-up campaign to help restore Kumasi’s reputation as the Garden City of West Africa.
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