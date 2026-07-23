Mid-Year Budget Review: Prof. Quartey outlines 5 priority areas that must be addressed

Prof. Peter Quartey

Former Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Professor Peter Quartey, has urged the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, to use the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to announce measures that will strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation while accelerating investment in infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing to create jobs.

Speaking on JoyNews' AM Show ahead of the finance minister's presentation in Parliament today, Prof. Quartey said although Ghana had made notable progress in restoring macroeconomic stability, the next phase of economic management should focus on expanding productive sectors capable of generating employment and sustaining growth.

He stressed that improving government revenue should go hand in hand with strategic spending on sectors that have the greatest impact on the economy.

READ ALSO: Mid-year budget should prioritise revenue growth after tax shortfalls — Prof. Quartey

Prof. Quartey identified agriculture and manufacturing as critical areas requiring greater public and private investment, arguing that they remain the country's biggest sources of employment and economic transformation.

"But one area has to do with our real sector, manufacturing and agriculture. I think that's where I want to see the injection."

"But those are the two key areas that create jobs, that create the most jobs. So what incentives are we providing to the private sector? That's where the injection should go."

He said the government should use the budget review to introduce policies that encourage private sector investment while strengthening agricultural value chains to increase productivity and reduce the country's dependence on food imports.

According to him, improving irrigation infrastructure should be a national priority if Ghana is to achieve sustainable agricultural growth.

"If we want to see agriculture flourish, to what extent are we providing the infrastructure, the enabling environment for irrigation, for instance?"

He expressed concern that neighbouring countries were making greater progress in irrigated agriculture despite Ghana's agricultural potential.

"It's a shame that we go to Burkina Faso, who are irrigating their tomato and other food production, and then we import onions from other countries – we tend to import more from these countries than we can do in our own country."

Prof. Quartey also called for increased support for farmers across the agricultural value chain, describing irrigation and farmer assistance as essential to improving food production and strengthening food security.

While welcoming the government's renewed focus on the poultry industry, he urged policymakers to address implementation challenges confronting the sector.

"We've seen the move towards poultry. I think that is good, but the implementation is poorly handled," he said. Prof Quartery advised the government "to try to engage the poultry farmers, the big poultry farmers, and try to correct the wrong as quickly as possible."

He further called for the budget to sustain investment in the government's flagship infrastructure programme, the Big Push, but said implementation must gather pace to deliver visible improvements across the country.

"Well, the 'Big Push' is great, I think, honestly. But it is not moving at a pace that I would have expected."

"So yes, the big push is good, but I think we want to see some rapid injection into the sector. I want to see better roads as quickly as possible."

Beyond infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing, Prof. Quartey identified sanitation as another sector requiring sustained government attention, noting that improvements in public services are necessary to complement economic growth.

The finance minister is expected to present the 2026 mid-year budget review to Parliament today, outlining the economy's performance during the first half of the year, updated fiscal projections and policy measures aimed at sustaining macroeconomic stability while promoting growth, employment and improved domestic revenue mobilisation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.