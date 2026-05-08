VCIC’s Francis Senanu Dekutse champions women in agriculture with 500 bags of fertiliser distribution in Keta

The Executive Director of the Volta Corridor Investment Centre (VCIC), Francis Senanu Dekutse, has reaffirmed his commitment to empowering women in agriculture after leading the distribution of 500 bags of fertiliser to farmers in the Keta Municipality.

The intervention, spearheaded by the VCIC, is aimed at supporting local farmers, increasing food production, and encouraging more women to actively engage in agriculture and agribusiness.

Addressing beneficiaries during the exercise, Mr Dekutse commended the resilience, dedication, and growing influence of women in transforming agriculture within the municipality and beyond. He noted that many women are engaged not only in crop farming but also in fishing, fish farming, poultry production, and piggery.

According to him, the strong participation recorded during community engagements, particularly at Hatorgodo, reflects the untapped potential among women farmers and agribusiness operators.

“The numbers we saw were very encouraging. It tells us that women are ready to do more in agriculture if they receive the needed support and encouragement,” he stated.

Mr Dekutse described women as the backbone of farming communities, stressing that investing in them would contribute significantly to food security, economic growth, and poverty reduction in rural areas.

He further disclosed that many women had requested additional support in poultry and piggery farming, underscoring the need for agricultural interventions to extend beyond traditional crop production.

“We are taking this story to the Ministry of Agriculture and other agricultural agencies to let them know that women are heavily involved in agriculture across different sectors. Many of them are into poultry, piggery, fishing, and fish farming, and they need support to expand,” he said.

He assured beneficiaries that women would continue to be prioritised in future interventions due to their enthusiasm and commitment to farming.

“As you saw, we prioritised our women because it was inspiring seeing their excitement and passion for farming. We want them to continue, and we will continue to stand with them and support them,” he added.

The fertiliser distribution forms part of VCIC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen agricultural development and improve livelihoods in farming communities across the Volta Region.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Mr Dekutse and the VCIC, describing the intervention as timely and impactful, noting that it would help reduce production costs and improve yields during the farming season.

The initiative has reinforced calls for increased investment in women-led agriculture, as stakeholders continue to recognise the critical role women play in sustaining local economies and ensuring food security across Ghana.

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