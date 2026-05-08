VCIC’s Francis Senanu Dekutse commends gov’t agricultural drive as 500 bags of fertiliser reach Keta farmers

The Executive Director of the Volta Corridor Investment Centre (VCIC), Francis Senanu Dekutse, has commended President John Dramani Mahama, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and the National Coordinator of the Feed Ghana Programme for what he described as bold and impactful agricultural interventions aimed at transforming livelihoods and strengthening food security.

His remarks came during the distribution of 500 bags of fertiliser to farmers in the Keta Municipality as part of efforts to boost agricultural productivity in the area.

Mr Dekutse said the intervention aligns with government’s vision of making agriculture attractive, productive and profitable, particularly for young people and women.

He explained that the fertiliser support is intended not only to assist existing farmers but also to encourage more young people to venture into agriculture as a sustainable pathway to economic growth and national development.

“We want to encourage more people, especially the youth, to see agriculture as a viable opportunity for growth and self-development. Agriculture remains one of the strongest tools for building a better Ghana, creating jobs, and improving livelihoods,” he stated.

Mr Dekutse noted that ongoing agricultural interventions by government institutions are already generating renewed interest among farmers and agribusiness operators, particularly women who play a key role in food production and rural development.

He praised President Mahama for prioritising policies aimed at empowering farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector, adding that such initiatives are restoring hope in farming communities.

He also commended the Minister for Food and Agriculture and the National Coordinator for the Feed Ghana Programme for their commitment to grassroots agricultural support and for ensuring farmers receive the necessary inputs to expand production.

Mr Dekutse revealed that the VCIC had earlier pledged support to the people of Keta, and the fertiliser distribution forms part of efforts to fulfil that commitment.

“We made a promise to the people, and today we are demonstrating that we are committed to standing with our farmers. This support is not just about fertiliser; it is about building hope, encouraging productivity, and empowering communities,” he emphasised.

As part of measures to ensure sustainability, he said beneficiaries are being encouraged to form cooperative associations to help them access training, funding opportunities and larger markets.

According to him, cooperatives would strengthen organisation among farmers, improve productivity and position them to benefit from future government and private sector agricultural interventions.

“We are encouraging them to form cooperative groups because when farmers unite, they become stronger, more organised, and more capable of attracting support and investment,” he added.

The exercise attracted a large number of farmers, youth groups and women engaged in various agricultural activities, including crop farming, poultry, piggery, fishing and fish farming.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Mr Dekutse and VCIC for the support, describing it as timely and likely to boost production while encouraging more young people to take up agriculture.

The initiative has further reinforced calls for sustained investment in agriculture as a key driver of job creation, economic empowerment and community transformation in the Volta Region and beyond.

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