Gov’t to announce steps on OSP court ruling in coming days – Srem-Sai

Government says it will, in the coming days, announce detailed measures to implement a recent High Court ruling affecting the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), with Deputy Attorney-General Dr Justice Srem-Sai assuring that the process will be handled carefully, in line with the Constitution and the public interest.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Friday, April 17, Dr Srem-Sai said consultations are ongoing following the court’s decision, with government working closely with the OSP and other relevant institutions to determine the next steps.

He explained that a series of high-level meetings have already been held to chart a clear path forward.

“We have been engaging and planning, and in the coming days, we will announce to the public the steps we are putting in place to give effect to the court’s decision,” he said.

The comments follow a High Court ruling delivered on Wednesday, April 15, which held that the OSP lacks independent constitutional authority to prosecute cases without the express approval of the Attorney-General, referencing Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution.

The decision has triggered fresh legal and policy debate over the structure and independence of Ghana’s anti-corruption architecture, particularly the mandate of the OSP, which was established under the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).

Dr Srem-Sai said government is deliberately taking time to ensure that any steps taken are well-considered, constitutional, and fair to all parties involved.

He stressed that national interest will guide the implementation process.

“Matters of this nature require people who have deep public interest at heart and the right mindset to achieve what is just,” he said.

According to him, government will ensure that the implementation process respects both constitutional requirements and the rights of individuals affected by the ruling, including persons currently facing prosecution.

“We will ensure that any step we take is in the best interest of the people and with full respect for the human rights of those affected, including persons being prosecuted,” he noted.

Dr Srem-Sai further indicated that it would be premature to announce specific actions immediately, given the complexity of the legal and institutional issues involved.

“It is not something we can rush to announce. We are working to take a decision that satisfies all interests and resolves the challenges involved,” he added.

He also revealed that consultations are being extended to key institutions, including the Office of the Special Prosecutor, as part of efforts to ensure a coordinated and legally sound response.

Government has maintained that it remains committed to strengthening anti-corruption efforts while ensuring full compliance with constitutional processes as discussions on the future of the OSP continue.

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