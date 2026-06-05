Bono East Regional Minister to lead Agribusiness and Investment mission to Canada

The Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, will lead a delegation to Canada in July 2026 to participate in the Voazok Canada-Africa Agribusiness Summit in Saskatchewan.

The delegation will include farmers, agribusiness entrepreneurs, private sector representatives, and government officials from the Bono East Region.

According to the minister, the visit forms part of efforts to attract foreign investment, promote technology transfer, expand export opportunities, and strengthen the region’s agricultural sector.

“Agriculture remains the backbone of our regional economy and the primary source of livelihoods for our people,” Mr Owusu Antwi said.

He added that the mission would help the region build international partnerships, learn from global best practices, and identify innovative solutions to improve agricultural productivity and job creation.

During the visit, the delegation is expected to engage with Canadian agribusiness companies, investors, technology providers, and development organisations to explore partnership and investment opportunities.

The team will also hold meetings with representatives of the Saskatchewan government, industry leaders, and research institutions to discuss collaboration in agricultural research, climate-smart farming, skills development, and technology transfer.

As part of the mission, the delegation will undertake technical visits to agricultural institutions and agribusinesses in Canada for practical learning and industry exposure.

The delegation will also participate in Ag in Motion, an outdoor agricultural trade show in Canada, where they will explore developments in farm machinery, precision farming technologies, irrigation systems, and mechanised agriculture.

Regional authorities say the trip will also provide an opportunity to promote agribusiness opportunities in Bono East and the wider Bono-Ahafo economic corridor.

The initiative forms part of efforts to position the region as a major agribusiness and agro-industrial hub in Ghana and West Africa.

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