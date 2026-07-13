Jay Foley urges Ghanaian voice-over artistes to digitise their voices for AI benefits

Ghanaian voice-over artiste and broadcaster Jay Foley has urged voice-over artistes in Ghana to digitise their voices to take advantage of emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and create new revenue streams.

Jay Foley made the call during a discussion on Elevating Ghana’s Voice-over Industry on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, hosted by arts and culture journalist Kwame Dadzie.

He explained the AI platforms have a limited Ghanaian language vocabulary, making it difficult for them to pronounce local words accurately, a reason a lot of Ghanaian voice artistes need to be on such platforms.

“The AI platforms that were created about two or three years ago, Ghana has jumped in so late to the point that you don’t have Ghanaian voice-over artistes on these AI platforms. The closest I can get is South African or Nigerian. So I want to entreat my voice artiste friend to jump online and digitise their voices so that there will be a community of voice-over artistes from Ghana with a Ghanaian accent recognisable on these platforms,” he said.

He noted he has taken advantage of new technology in Artificial Intelligence to monitise his craft and also save a considerable amount of time.

According to him, the technology allows his cloned voice to be used for commercials without him having to record the script in a studio.

“I have cloned my voice and it is available for streaming. So you could be in Japan and stream my voice, use my voice for a commercial and I get paid and whoever does the ad also gets paid,” he stated.

“The revenue streams of the voice-over industry in 2026 has changed. For example, I have adverts running on Joy FM that is my voice but I didn’t voice it. So there is an AI technology conversation that has stepped in. It’s pretty expensive now because it is pretty new,” Jay added.

Jay Foley, who is also the General Manager for 3Music TV, further indicated that the voice-over business has evolved beyond relying solely on agencies for jobs.

“Artistes are streaming their songs. So there is Apple, there is Apple Play, plenty on the DSPs. Voice artistes can also stream their voices by inputting or cloning their voices and allowing their voices to be usable for anything,” he added.

He was joined on the programme by fellow voice-over artistes Natalia Andoh, Ball J, Kwame Dzokoto and Andrew Tandoh-Adote, who also shared their perspectives on the subject.

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