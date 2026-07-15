Andrew Tandoh Adote calls for stronger copyright laws to protect voice-over artistes

Ghanaian actor and voice-over artiste Andrew Tandoh Adote has called for stronger legislation to protect the intellectual property rights of voice-over artistes and ensure they receive royalties for the use of their work.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z on July 11, 2026, he told arts and culture journalist Kwame Dadzie that although individual voice-over artistes are making efforts to advance the industry, there is a need for collective action from industry associations and government.

“We hope to come together to standardise what we do in a way that protects voice-over artistes that secures royalties and things like that. Not even in the voice-over field, across entertainment in general in Ghana. Jay Foley tried something like that years ago, it fell apart. There is a young gentleman called Prince Dan-Vessel has also done his best to put together the Ghana Voice-Over Community.

We can only do so much but if there is no legislation from above to add weight to what we are doing, our efforts will fizzle out,” he said.

Andrew noted that when Nigerian actor and voice actor Segun Arinze visited Ghana last year, he was surprised that the country had taken so long to establish a unified front for voice-over artistes.

“When it comes royalties, how do we enforce them. Even if this AI things comes to Ghana, is there some sort of local platform that ensures that Ghanaians get what deserve?” he said.

Andrew joined Ball J, Natalia Andoh, Jay Foley and Kwame Dzokoto for the discussion on Showbiz A-Z.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.