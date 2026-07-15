Andrew Tandoh Adote calls for stronger copyright laws to protect voice-over artistes

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian actor and voice-over artiste Andrew Tandoh Adote has called for stronger legislation to protect the intellectual property rights of voice-over artistes and ensure they receive royalties for the use of their work.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z on July 11, 2026, he told arts and culture journalist Kwame Dadzie that although individual voice-over artistes are making efforts to advance the industry, there is a need for collective action from industry associations and government.
“We hope to come together to standardise what we do in a way that protects voice-over artistes that secures royalties and things like that. Not even in the voice-over field, across entertainment in general in Ghana. Jay Foley tried something like that years ago, it fell apart. There is a young gentleman called Prince Dan-Vessel has also done his best to put together the Ghana Voice-Over Community.
We can only do so much but if there is no legislation from above to add weight to what we are doing, our efforts will fizzle out,” he said.
Andrew noted that when Nigerian actor and voice actor Segun Arinze visited Ghana last year, he was surprised that the country had taken so long to establish a unified front for voice-over artistes.
“When it comes royalties, how do we enforce them. Even if this AI things comes to Ghana, is there some sort of local platform that ensures that Ghanaians get what deserve?” he said.
Andrew joined Ball J, Natalia Andoh, Jay Foley and Kwame Dzokoto for the discussion on Showbiz A-Z.
Latest Stories
-
Majority hiding behind in-camera sitting to spin BoG Governor’s responses – Oppong Nkrumah
6 minutes
-
Ghana demands at least GH¢1.7bn in bail since Mahama’s corruption crackdown began
12 minutes
-
Chess initiative at Jack and Jill School promotes critical thinking and problem-solving among pupils
20 minutes
-
No rule says BoG Governor’s appearance must be in-camera – Oppong Nkrumah
20 minutes
-
Ashanti Youth pick NPP Regional Youth Organiser nomination forms for former NUGS President
20 minutes
-
Bawumia’s Gold Purchase Programme behind cedi stability, BoG Governor’s responses show – Gideon Boako
21 minutes
-
U20 WAFU B: Ghana to battle Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Togo in Group B
36 minutes
-
BoG Governor’s GoldBod answers: Majority shielding public from ‘honest admission’ – Gideon Boako
37 minutes
-
MDC raises alarm over burnout, substance abuse among healthcare workers
49 minutes
-
Medical and Dental Council to introduce QR code verification system to curb quack practitioners
58 minutes
-
The fish on your plate: does anyone know where it comes from?
1 hour
-
DVLA opens Tumu office, launches ‘U-T’ number plate, cracks down on ‘Goro Boys’
1 hour
-
Wasa Dompoase chief appeals to government for school and health infrastructures
1 hour
-
THE LAW 101: They cannot be forced to join clean-up exercise
1 hour
-
Petroleum Commission, Halliburton Ghana Operations sign US$15m deal to strengthen teaching and research at KNUST
1 hour