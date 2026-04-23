Ghana Publishers Association marks World Book and Copyright Day with call to strengthen reading culture

Edward Yaw Udzu, Esq., President, Ghana Publishers Association (GPA)

The Ghana Publishers Association has joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Book and Copyright Day with a renewed call for national action to promote reading and address persistent literacy challenges across the country.

In a statement to commemorate the day, observed globally under the theme “The Joy of Reading,” the Association said books remain vital tools for education, innovation, cultural expression and national development.

The Association noted that while Ghana has recorded significant improvements in literacy over the past two decades, gaps in reading proficiency—particularly among children and underserved communities—continue to pose challenges.

Citing data from UNESCO, the Association said adult literacy in Ghana has increased from about 58 per cent in 2000 to over 80 per cent by 2020, reflecting sustained investment in education. However, it stressed that the gains do not fully capture disparities in reading ability, especially at the foundational level.

According to the Association, reading plays a critical role in improving comprehension, vocabulary and academic performance among children, while also enhancing creativity, critical thinking and communication skills.

It pointed to the impact of literacy interventions such as Libraries Without Walls, which have improved reading outcomes for thousands of learners by expanding access to books and creating supportive learning environments.

The Association further highlighted the link between literacy and economic development, noting that strong reading skills contribute to increased employability, productivity and income generation. It added that literacy remains central to Ghana’s ambition of building a knowledge-based economy.

“Without strong reading skills, educational investments yield limited returns, workforce productivity declines, and economic growth is constrained,” the statement said.

Despite the progress made, the Association expressed concern over disparities in literacy levels, particularly among women and rural populations, where access to books and libraries remains limited.

To address these challenges, it called for increased investment in library infrastructure, stronger support for local publishing and book distribution, the promotion of reading in Ghanaian languages, and the integration of reading for pleasure into the school system.

As part of activities to mark the 2026 celebration, the Association announced plans to collaborate with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and selected schools to organise reading programmes and promote Ghanaian-authored books.

It also pledged to continue advocating policies that strengthen the local book industry and expand access to reading materials across the country.

The President of the Association, Edward Yaw Udzu, urged stakeholders—including government, educators, parents and development partners—to work together to build a stronger reading culture.

He said sustained commitment to literacy would help nurture an informed and productive population and support national development.

World Book and Copyright Day is observed annually on April 23 to promote reading, publishing and the protection of intellectual property through copyright.

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