AIMS Ghana graduates record 130 students from 24 African countries at 14th graduation ceremony

The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana has graduated a record 130 students at its 14th graduation ceremony, held on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The ceremony, themed Celebrating 14 Years of Transforming Africa Through Science, Innovation and Education, saw graduates drawn from 24 African countries awarded Master of Science degrees in Mathematical Sciences — the largest graduating class in the institution's history.

Centre President Dr Prince Osei described the milestone as a significant contribution toward building a critical mass of African mathematical scientists capable of driving global scientific discovery and technological advancement.

"Today, we celebrate a significant and record-breaking graduation of 130 students," Dr Osei said, adding that 30% of the graduating class are female.

Of the 130 graduates, 49 completed the regular MSc Mathematical Sciences programme, drawn from 19 African countries, with 35% female representation. The remaining 81 are graduates of the Master of Mathematical Sciences for Teachers — a two-year hybrid programme targeted at in-service high school teachers of mathematics, computer science, and physics. That cohort spans 13 African countries, with 53% being Ghanaian and 27% female.

Dr. Osei noted the demand for AIMS Ghana's programmes has surged sharply, with over 2,000 applications received this year for the teachers' programme and close to 1,000 for the regular master's — figures he said underscore growing appetite for advanced mathematical training across the continent.

The guest speaker for the ceremony was Dr. Koketro Andamboekwe, an alumna from AIMS Ghana's first graduating batch, now a faculty member in the Statistics and Natural Science Department at the University of Ghana.

Beyond graduation numbers, Dr. Osei highlighted employment outcomes as a key priority. He said approximately 60% of previous MasterCard Foundation Scholars at AIMS Ghana have transitioned into industry, with 20% pursuing academic and research internships and 11% proceeding to postgraduate studies at universities worldwide.

"Our ambition is not simply to graduate exceptional mathematicians, but to see every graduate transition successfully into meaningful careers," he said.

The 2025-2026 academic year also saw AIMS Ghana operationalise INNOBAVIS, its Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub under the Knowledge and Technology Transfer Office, designed to channel student research into real-world solutions.

On the research front, two master's students from the current graduating class co-authored papers published in peer-reviewed journals — a development Dr. Osei described as reflective of the institution's research standards.

AIMS Ghana's public engagement activities over the past year reached over 500,000 people across seven regions of Ghana on the International Day of Mathematics. The institution also expanded its Girls in Mathematical Sciences Programme to 300 high school girls from Ghana, Nigeria, and Madagascar — up from 50 in previous cohorts.

In June 2026, AIMS Ghana co-hosted the fourth edition of the Global Fellows Programme with Imperial College London, bringing together doctoral researchers from multiple institutions to address heat-driven consequences of climate change in cities.

A quantum technology hackathon organised as part of the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology brought together 35 students from 10 African countries. The winning team, HALERIA, developed a quantum-based approach to combating malaria and has since been invited to present at international conferences. Nine participants from the event were also selected for internships abroad.

Institutionally, AIMS Ghana successfully renewed its UNESCO Category 2 Institute of Excellence status, securing a tripartite agreement between AIMS, UNESCO, and the Government of Ghana for an additional eight years. The centre has also begun exploratory discussions toward establishing a satellite campus in Côte d'Ivoire and in northern Ghana.

AIMS Ghana is part of the AIMS Global Network, which has operated across Africa for 23 years with a mission to transform the continent through innovative scientific training and research.

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