CAF CC: ‘Nations FC will do much better than we did in Mali’ – Dennis Korsah

Nations Football Club defender Dennis Korsah has assured Ghanaians of an improved performance ahead of their game against Diarra.

The Ghana Premier League side will face the Malian cup champions in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round with hope of turning around the tie.

Nations FC lost the first leg in Mali last week, suffering a 1-0 defeat in their first outing in the competition, a performance that raised loads of questions.

However, Korasah believes the team will live up to expectations in the return fixture this weekend as they chase progression into the next round.

"Of course, experience-wise, we have it, and then we are trying to blend with the new ones. We are all working towards that. I think with the experience and the coaches and everyone on board, we believe we can do much better than we did back in Mali," he told 3Sports.

"I'll say yes, because it's not the kind of players we have. What happened over there, coming back home, I think we have the support, we have the experience, and then I think all the boys are ready. Then we will make sure, and then hopefully we qualify for the next one.



"It would be amazing because they (the fans) would be the number 12 player on the field to help us, push us, encourage us, share with us and then help us to the next one. I think a full house would be massive for us to achieve what we are searching for."

Nations FC's game is on Sunday, September 13, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.