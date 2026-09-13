Kenyans dominate 2026 KGL Millennium Marathon as race champions mental health

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The 2026 KGL Foundation Millennium Marathon registered a huge turnout at Independence Square in Accra, as thousands of runners from across Ghana and beyond participated in this year's edition.

While Kenyan athletes dominated the 21km elite races, with Alex Korio winning the men's event and Lucy Ndambuki winning the women's event with a new course record, the bigger story of this year's marathon was its focus on holistic wellness.

This year's race was aligned with the Foundation's Mental Health initiative, particularly the Mental Health Index (MHI) — a digital-led approach to addressing and educating people on mental health in Ghana.

The initiative builds on the Millennium Marathon's Corporate Wellness Forum held earlier this year, which introduced a Health & Fitness Index to rank corporate organisations on physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing and community engagement, through expert-led sessions on fitness, stress management and nutrition.

Speaking on the sidelines, Chief Executive Officer of KGL Foundation, Elliot Dadey, expressed delight at the success of the event.

"So much has gone on behind the scenes from the Millennium Marathon side and from the KGL side and I love how we have been able to come together to make this a success. I'm just super proud of my team and super proud of everyone who has run today," he said.

Beyond the marathon, the KGL Foundation has over the past five years undertaken several notable social interventions across the country.

These include the construction of the KGL-EVE Wellness Centre, the first mental health facility north of the capital, Accra, the facelift of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, the rollout of the Mental Health Index, massive investment in juvenile football through the KGL U-17 Championship and support for the Black Stars, as well as the provision of incubators to hospitals and other health facilities nationwide.

The 2026 KGL Foundation Millennium Marathon once again served as a platform for promoting physical fitness, mental wellness and community development, cementing its place as Ghana's flagship international road race.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.