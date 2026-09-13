Traditional artists will become more expensive because of AI – Aewura Arts

Ghanaian pencil artist and co-founder of RNH Imports, Aewura Adjoa

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the creative industry, questions remain about what the future holds for traditional artists whose work is created by hand.

But female pencil artist, Aewura Arts, is not worried that AI will push traditional artists out of the picture.

Speaking on The Career Trail on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, she said the rise of AI could make artists who still create by hand even more valuable.

She believes the human touch, time and skill behind an original artwork cannot easily be replicated by technology.

“I don't think AI can push us out. People like authentic things. Imagine getting an art piece with the real things on it. You know the effort the person put into it. So authentic things like art pieces, people will still always go in for the real, the original piece,” she explained.

“I think with time, because of AI, for you to get an original piece, it's actually going to be very expensive. So, I'm not really moved by AI. I don't think we're going to go out of business. If anything, we're actually going to level up and become more expensive,” she continued.

Despite her confidence in traditional art, Aewura Arts does not believe artists should shut themselves off from technology.

She sees AI as a useful tool that can complement the work of creatives, rather than replace them.

“AI is s going to enhance and help the art industry I mean, we also use AI. It's a good tool. But it's not something that's going to kick the art industry out,” she highlighted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.