Trump doubles down on united Ireland comments on day two of visit

President Donald Trump has doubled down on his support for a united Ireland.

He spent day two of his visit at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, County Clare, for the Irish Open.

On Saturday, Trump told reporters he would love to see a united Ireland while at a meeting with the Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin in Dublin.

Speaking on Sunday at his Doonbeg golf resort, he said it would be natural to put Ireland and Northern Ireland "together".

He spoke to reporters after watching the eventual tournament winner, Irish golfer Shane Lowry, tee off.

He described what he said about a united Ireland as "a fairly routine comment".

"I've always loved the people of Ireland. It just seems to me you have Northern Ireland and Ireland," he said

"It seems that one of the naturals of all time is to put them together.

"That's only my opinion, and by the way many people agree."

The president sidestepped a question about Scottish independence.

"I won't talk about Scotland yet I will save that," he said.

Asked about Prime Minister Andy Burnham's remarks that there would be no poll on Irish unity until a majority in Northern Ireland were likely to vote in favour, Trump added: "Everybody says that and then things happen."

The taoiseach said the president's remarks did not come as a "surprise" to him.

Speaking on Sunday at The Open, Martin referred to Trump asking about a "merger" of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at an event in Washington during the Saint Patrick's Day celebrations, which some believed to be a comment on unity.

"He would make the point this is his view. He believes unity is the logical way for the island to be configured and organised," Martin said.

He added: "I think some of the reaction is an overreaction. It shouldn't be a surprise. He takes a different sort of perspective on things."

On Sunday, Trump handed over the winner's trophy at the Trump International golf resort in Doonbeg to Irish Open winner Shane Lowry.

In a speech during the ceremony, Trump announced he will lift the tariffs on Irish whiskey.

This marked the end of his two-day trip to Ireland.



Protests continue against Trump visit

More than 10,000 people marched through Dublin on Saturday to show their opposition to the US president.

Others protesting against the visit arrived in buses to Doonbeg on Sunday, with about 100 protesters present.

A small crowd were moved from the president's hotel by Gardai (Irish police), Irish broadcaster RTÉ is reporting.

On Saturday evening, three women were arrested for trespassing on the golf links at Doonbeg and appeared at a special sitting of Ennis District Court.

Rev Steven Foster, a Methodist minister from Galway, attended the anti-Trump protest in Doonbeg.

"I'm here because Trump is the exact opposite of everything I stand for as a follower of Jesus," he told BBC News NI.

Foster added: "As a church leader, it's important for me to be visible, and the church needs to be visible in this regard."

Foster said the "type of welcome he has been given sends out a terrible message".

Golf course is a 'massive employer'

However, others have praised Trump for the benefits and jobs his golf course brings to the local area.

Martin Kelly is a local businessman from Doonbeg and said the village is "very fortunate" to have the Trump International Golf Course.

"It's a massive employer here to be honest with you," he told BBC News NI.

"There's nothing else about here at that scale; they're very decent people to work for, they're very fair."

He said local people are "very proud" that the golf tournament is taking place there.

"We're not into politics here, we're into business. And it's a massive business to us. Doonbeg is one of the best links course in the world. Donald Trump isn't perfect but look he's not doing a bad job either.

"Hopefully Shane Lowry can win now with the help of God, and hopefully he can come to Doonbeg afterwards for a beer, I'll buy him one if he does."

Seoirse Comerford owns the Comerford bar in Doonbeg. He described the tournament as "unbelievable".

"If you look at the red double decker buses going up and down the street full of people, we never thought we would have seen the like of that."

He said the golf course is a big employer and is keeping Doonbeg "alive".

"Most rural villages in west Clare are all dying a death, young people going away to college, they don't come back.

"Like there's over 300 people employed up there at the golf course , it's a big boost to the local economy. You've got big companies in Dublin, like Intel, the golf course is our Intel down here.

"I probably wouldn't have taken over the bar business other than the golf course being up there.

"We would have had 1,000 plus through the pub on Saturday night and the same Friday night, so there's a lot of people around the village, which is great to see."

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