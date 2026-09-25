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Ghana prepares to reopen diplomatic mission in Ireland

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  25 September 2026 1:41pm
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Ghana is preparing to reopen its diplomatic mission in Ireland as part of efforts to deepen bilateral relations and strengthen its engagement with the European country.

The planned reopening is expected to provide a stronger platform for Ghana to advance its diplomatic, economic and other areas of cooperation with Ireland, while improving consular and diplomatic services for Ghanaians in the country.

The development was disclosed following a meeting between Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs James Gyakye Quayson and Morocco’s Ambassador to Ireland and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in Dublin, Dr Lahcen Mahraoui.

The meeting formed part of Mr Quayson’s official working visit to Ireland ahead of the planned reopening of Ghana’s Mission.

The discussions covered matters of mutual interest, including opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen cooperation within the diplomatic community in Ireland.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for the two officials to exchange views on issues affecting the African diplomatic community and explore areas where greater collaboration could advance shared interests.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the engagement reflects Ghana’s commitment to constructive dialogue and stronger diplomatic partnerships as it works to enhance its relations with Ireland and other international partners.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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