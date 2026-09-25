Nii Armah Ashitey enters NDC National Chairmanship race

Former Employment and Greater Accra Regional Minister and former Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Nii Armah Ashitey, has officially declared his intention to contest the National Chairmanship of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Ashitey, who has served the party and government in various capacities, says his experience, long-standing commitment to the NDC and fresh ideas will help strengthen the party and deepen participation at all levels.

Declaring his intention to contest the position, he appealed to party members to support his vision of building a more inclusive NDC where every member has a meaningful role to play.

“If you give me the opportunity to serve as National Chairman, I will work towards a more inclusive, united, participatory NDC, where the grassroots, cadres, former executives, youth, women, and all committed members will have a minimum, meaningful place in the affairs of our party.”

Nii Armah Ashitey said although the NDC has made progress over the years, there is still more work to be done to strengthen the party's structures and reconnect its various levels.

“There's much more to be done.”

He said his priority will be to strengthen the party's structures, deepen internal democracy and rebuild relationships among party members.

“We must strengthen our structures, deepen internal democracy, rebuild the bonds of comradeship, and ensure that the NDC remains a party where every member matters and every contribution counts.”

The former Korle Klottey MP also placed the grassroots at the centre of his proposed leadership agenda, promising to ensure that ordinary party members have a stronger voice in the affairs of the NDC.

“From the grassroots, with the grassroots, and for the grassroots.”

He said his objective is to restore greater participation among party members and build a party that reflects the interests and contributions of its entire membership.

“Let us restore power to the people and build an NDC that truly belongs to all of us.”

After outlining his vision, Nii Armah Ashitey formally announced his decision to enter the race.

“I hereby declare my intent to contest the National Chairmanship of the great NDC party.”

His declaration comes as the NDC undertakes its internal elections ahead of the party's National Delegates Conference scheduled for December.

Nii Osah Mills supports Ashitey's bid

Meanwhile, former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and former President of the Ghana Bar Association, Nii Osah Mills, has expressed support for Nii Armah Ashitey's bid.

Nii Osah Mills, a former Cabinet colleague of Mr Ashitey, described him as a person with the experience and background required to lead the NDC.

He pointed to Ashitey's extensive service to the party and government as one of the qualities he believes should inform the choice of delegates.

“He has served the NDC government in so many capacities, not least he has run once for the position of National Chairman, so if you like you can call it a trial run in preparation of this latest run.”

Nii Osah Mills said Ashitey's previous experience, including his professional background as a lawyer and his years of public service, has prepared him for the chairmanship contest.

He also highlighted Ashitey's emphasis on inclusiveness as an important part of his proposed leadership agenda.

“Inclusiveness for all party members, grassroots and everyone to have a voice.”

According to Nii Osah Mills, the former minister's vision includes bringing different sections of the party together and ensuring that members feel involved in the party's affairs.

He described Ashitey as someone who can work with people across the party and said his character and approach to engagement are among the qualities he believes will be important in the leadership role.

“He is someone we can trust, humble and talks to everybody.”

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